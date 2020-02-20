World Day of Social Justice

In accordance with the resolution adopted on December 18, 2007 by the UN General Assembly, February 20 was proclaimed World Day of Social Justice.

According to the initial idea of the holiday, it must promote the eradication of poverty, providing people with full employment and decent work, achieving equal rights for men and women, as well as establishing social welfare and social equality for all.

In view of the fact that the pursuit of social justice is one of the most important tasks of the United Nations, Member States devote this day to events at the national level that create additional social opportunities.

Every year, millions of people around the world take part in the celebration to help improve the situation in the social sphere and reduce the level of social injustice. To this end, seminars, conferences, as well as fundraising by charitable foundations for those in need, are regularly held. Also, proposals are considered to improve legislation, employment programmes and retirement benefits. Activists of public organizations draw the attention of authorities to pressing problems concerning fair relations between an individual and society.

One of the main documents governing legal relations in this direction is the Declaration on Social Justice for a Fair Globalization. It focuses on achieving justice through fair employment, social dialogue and fundamental principles and rights in the workplace. This, in turn, will reduce global tension, prevent future conflicts and facilitate post-conflict reconstruction.