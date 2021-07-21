Working Group on Humanitarian Issues Started Negotiations

Negotiations of the Working Group on Humanitarian Issues of the Contact Group for the settlement of the conflict in Donbass have started. The meeting is held through the videoconference.

The agenda traditionally provides for discussion of three key thematic blocks.

Priority issues remain related to the exchange of detainees. The main one is Ukraine’s fulfillment of its obligations on the procedural “clearance” of participants of the previous exchanges (persons transferred to the Republics in December 2019 and April 2020).

In addition, the parties intend to continue the discussion related to the problems of the work of checkpoints at the Contact line.

It is also expected to consider the topic of intensifying efforts in the field of search for missing persons.