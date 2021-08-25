Working Group on Humanitarian Issues Started Negotiations

The meeting of the Humanitarian Subgroup of the Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass has started. Negotiations are held through the videoconference.

The agenda includes the priorities issues related to the exchange of detainees between the DPR and the state of Ukraine.

In particular, it is planned to consider the issue on the procedural ‘clearance’ of participants handed over to the Republic as a part of the stages of the exchange that took place in December 2019 and April 2020.

Another important theme of the negotiations is the discussion of the opening of new checkpoints at the border of the DPR and Ukraine.

In addition, the sides intend to discuss the mechanism of the data exchange on persons detained in connection with the conflict, in order to identify and confirm them.

It is also expected to discuss the issue of intensifying efforts in the field of search for missing persons.