Work on mass graves in Khartsyzsk with unknown victims of war in Donbass are under preparation – Morozova

Experts of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Search for Missing Persons are preparing to uncover a new place of mass graves of unknown victims of the Ukrainian aggression on the territory of the city cemetery in Khartsyzsk. DAN was told about this today by the chairman of the Commission, Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova.

“Preparations are underway for the revealing of mass graves on the territory of the city cemetery in Khartsyzsk. According to our information, about nine unknown victims of the Ukrainian aggression are buried here,” Morozova said.

The Interdepartmental Commission for the Search for Missing Persons, Burial Places of Bodies (remains) of the Deceased in the Areas of the Armed Conflict in Donbass was created in early August this year. It comprised employees of the Administration of the Head of the DPR, the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of State Security and other government agencies. The Commission was chaired by the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Republic, Daria Morozova. Experts carried out the first exhumation at the “Ovsyanoye” cemetery in Snezhnoye on 19 August. At the moment, the remains of 40 people have been recovered there. Then the search for burial places began in Debaltsevo, where the remains of one person were found.

Source: ДАН