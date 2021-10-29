Work group on humanitarian issues of CG started negotiations

The session of the Humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass has been started. The negotiations are held through videoconference. The agenda includes issues related to the exchange of detainees between the DPR and the state of Ukraine.

In particular, the consideration of the topic on the procedural “cleansing” of citizens, who were transferred to the territory of the Republic during the phases of the exchange in December 2019 and April 2020, is planned. Another important topic of the negotiations should be a discussion of the opening of new checkpoints at the border of the DPR and Ukraine.

In addition, the sides intend to discuss the mechanism of the information exchange about persons detained in connection with the conflict for the purpose of their identification and confirmation. Also, continuation of the discussion on the intensification of efforts in the search for missing persons is planned.