WHAT RESPONSIBILITY IS PROVIDED FOR VIOLATION OF REQUIREMENTS AIMED AT COUNTERING SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTION?

Administrative:

for failure to comply with anti-epidemic measures and requirements during the high alert regime and (or) an emergency:

– citizens face a fine from 100 to 500 rubbles (if repeated – from 1,000 to 3,000 rubbles);

– officials and individual entrepreneurs from 1,000 to 5,000 rubbles (if repeated – from 5,000 to 10,000 rubbles);

if the specified actions (inaction) entailed harm to human health or his/her death – a fine from 30,000 to 50,000 rubbles;

for evading a person with suspected coronavirus from examination, compulsory self-isolation or compulsory hospitalization – a fine from 5,000 to 10,000 rubbles;

for unauthorized living of a place of mandatory self-isolation or hospitalization:

– a person with suspected coronavirus – a fine from 10,000 to 20,000 rubbles,

– for patients with coronavirus – from 20,000 to 40,000 rubbles;

for dissemination in the media, as well as in information and telecommunication networks, of intentionally false socially significant information under disguised as reliable messages – a fine:

– for citizens from 1,000 to 5,000 rubbles,

– for officials and individual entrepreneurs – from 5,000 to 10,000 rubbles.

Criminal:

violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, resulting in the mass illness or poisoning of people through negligence:

– a fine from 500,000 to 1,000,000 rubbles / a fine in the amount of wages or other income, convicted from 3 to 5 years / deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities from 1 to 3 years / forced labour from 1 to 3 years / imprisonment from 1 to 3 years;

violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, resulting in the death of a person through negligence or associated with the deliberate creation of a threat of mass disease and poisoning of people:

– a fine from 1,000,000 to 2,000,000 rubbles / a fine in the amount of wages or other income of the convicted person for a period of 4 to 5 years / deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities from 3 to 5 years / forced labour from 3 to 5 years / imprisonment from 3 to 5 years;

violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence:

– forced labour for a term of 4 to 5 years / imprisonment from 5 to 7 years.