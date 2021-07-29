Vocational training for women during parental leave to care for children up to age of three

While on parental leave, a woman has the opportunity and time to seriously think about her professional activities, retrain or acquire additional education, having acquired the necessary skills for further employment. With the aim of social support and protection of “young mothers”, the legislation of the Donetsk People’s Republic provides for this category of citizens a number of guarantees, benefits and compensations.

Thus, according to the Order of the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy of the Donetsk People’s Republic of 11 August 2017 No. 92/5, women who are on parental leave to care for children up to the age of 3 have the opportunity to apply to the territorial employment centres, which for several years have been helping “young mothers” in obtaining additional vocational education or helping to improve their qualifications before going to work, as well as competitiveness in the labour market.

It is worth noting that training is provided to women once during one period of parental leave to care for children up to the age of three. In addition, it is not unimportant that a woman’s interruption of parental leave or the child’s reaching the age of three during the period of training is not a reason for its termination.

Also, on the basis of the aforementioned legal act, training of women is carried out according to programs of vocational training, retraining, advanced training and promotes employment with the employer at the previous place of work or with another employer, and also provides women with the opportunity to register entrepreneurial activity within six months since the completion.

In addition, the specialists of the territorial centres of employment of the population will help you to choose a profession (specialty), taking into account the wishes, having studied the documents: the availability of education, the direction of education, professional qualifications, the end date of parental leave.

Women are sent for training when they personally apply to employment centres and submit the following documents:

applications for study;

consent to the processing of personal data;

copies of your passport or other identity document;

copies of the child’s birth (adoption) certificate;

copies of the registration number of the taxpayer’s registration card or documents confirming the refusal to receive for religious or other beliefs;

copies of documents on education and (or) on qualifications, training;

copies of the work book (all completed pages), certified by the employer;

extracts from the order (instruction) of the employer on granting a woman parental leave to care for children up to the age of three years, certified by the employer.

Additionally, when referring to training in order to acquire a new profession, the applicant provides a written consent of the employer, drawn up in an arbitrary form, about her employment after training in the acquired profession (specialty), except in cases of organizing training for the subsequent implementation of entrepreneurial activity.

If a woman has not decided on a profession (specialty), program and/or form of study, or she is refused to study, during the period of parental leave to care for children up to the age of three years, she retains the right to reapply to the employment centre for acquiring the opportunity to study.

It is important to note that training or advanced training for women during parental leave to care for children up to the age of three is carried out on a free basis with compensation for travel costs to the place of study and in the opposite direction by public transport. You just need to contact the Employment Centre at the place of registration. Upon completion of training, state-recognized certificates are issued.

If you have any additional questions, we recommend that you contact the DPR Republican Employment Centre at the address: Donetsk, st. F. Zaitseva, 46d (062) 300-17-80, resp@rcz-dnr.ru