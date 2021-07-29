Urgent statement by DPR DPM official representative

All the time Kiev announces false statements on its commitment to the course of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass, however the terrorist methods used by the Ukrainian militants say otherwise. The AFU again made an attempt of a terrorist act against our Republic.

Having violated the norms of international humanitarian right, by an order of the brigade commander BRIZHINSKY, the militants of the 2nd mechanized battalion of 93 mechanized brigade planned and carried out treacherous shelling of the settlement of Novaya Marievka, by firing twenty four 120-millimeter mines.

During the shelling of the territory of the Republic, the DPR Representation in the JCCC requested a regime of silence by using a coordination mechanism. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian side once again ignored this request.

Then, in accordance with paragraph “e” of the Measures in ordertto protect the civilian population from the shelling of the Ukrainian militants, units of the DPR PM were forced to return fire from weapons are not prohibited by the Minsk agreements and suppressed the enemy’s fire activity.

As a result of retaliatory actions, the mortar crew of the 93rd brigade of the AFU was destroyed, THREE Ukrainian militants were injured.

We strongly recommend that the Kiev invaders refuse to carry out the criminal orders of the command and to observe the ceasefire in order to save their lives. We urgently demand an immediate response from international observers! Until the Ukrainian militants are brought to justice for their crimes, the terror of the Donbass population will continue.

We are sorry to inform you that as a result of the shelling, THREE defenders of our Republic died and ONE with multiple shrapnel wounds was taken to a hospital in Donetsk. We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the killed servicemen.

We call on international observers to record another fact of violation of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian invaders, which lead to the death and injuries of our servicemen, and to get the Ukrainian side to strictly observe the existing agreements and refrain from escalating the conflict.

Source: УНМ ДНР