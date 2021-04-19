Ukrainian military intentionally kill civilians in DPR to escalate conflict – Daria Morozova

The massive shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk on the evening of 14 April is a war crime of Ukraine against the civilian population of the Republic. In violation of the basic norms and provisions of international humanitarian law, the AFU fired accurately on the residential sector. At the same time, heavy weapons were used, prohibited by the Minsk agreements and the armistice agreements.

As a result of hitting a 122 mm shell in the courtyard of a multi-floor house No. 15 on Novorossiyskaya Street, a civilian was killed – a man born in 1964, who was in his apartment at the time of the shelling.

It should be noted that the fire has been continued for several hours. At the same time, Ukraine ignored all the requests of the regime of silence. I believe that in this case, Kiev’s behaviour should be regarded as evidence of Ukraine’s deliberate actions to escalate the conflict in Donbass. The Ukrainian military is intentionally killing civilians in the DPR in order to achieve the political goals of the leadership of their country.

I emphasize that Kiev grossly violates the rules of the general protection provided to the civilian population in accordance with the IV Geneva Convention. I insist on an immediate objective assessment of Ukraine’s actions by international human rights organizations. It is important to use all possible levers of influence so that Kiev not only stops using prohibited methods of waging war in Donbass, but also bears responsibility for the war crimes that were committed.