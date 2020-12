What threatens the residents of Donbas with the adoption of the law on internment by Ukraine? What human rights and freedoms does this document level? How does Kiev plan to create concentration camps in modern society? The Head of the Legal Section of the Office of the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Olena Andra described this and other features of the Ukrainian draft law №4327 in the interview with the Telegram-channel “MAY DNR”.