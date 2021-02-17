“Ukraine uses prohibited, terrorist methods of warfare”, – comment from Daria Morozova on fact of blowing up car with child in Gorlovka

The terrorist attack committed by Ukrainian militants in Gorlovka this morning is not only a cruel war crime, but also a blatant example of the disrespectful attitude of Ukraine to the fundamental principles and norms of international humanitarian law.

The AFU blew up the car of a serviceman of the People’s Militsiya of the DPR at about 8:00. In addition to the defender of the Republic, his 13-year-old daughter was also in the car at the time of the detonation. The man was taking the child to school. As a result of the terrorist attack, both passengers were hospitalized. They received the necessary medical treatment.

It’s difficult to imagine a more ruthless and cynical act of aggression than blowing up a car with a child in a city, in a densely populated city and at rush hour. People that went at it were well aware that not only the driver would suffer, but also minor passenger who had nothing to do with the armed conflict. Also, other civilians could be at risk, e.g. bystanders and passing citizens, since the fragments and parts of the exploded car scattered tens of meters.

It should be remembered that in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, terrorist attacks are prohibited methods of warfare. In addition, all civilians have “immunity” from attack, because the civilian population cannot be turned into targets of the military and endangered.

Also, these actions of the AFU may be regarded as an outright provocation aimed at escalating the armed conflict in Donbas.

I call on international organizations to give a due assessment of what happened and to use all available means of influencing the leadership of Ukraine to force it to abandon such criminal practices.