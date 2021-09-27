Ukraine sabotaged second consecutive session of humanitarian group – Daria Morozova

Ukraine sabotaged the next round of negotiations of the Work group on the humanitarian issues appointed at today’s morning. Representatives of the Kiev delegation refused to discuss the issues of agenda and left the conference literally in five minutes after the joining of participants.

I’d like to notice that this is already the second consecutive session which is sabotaged by the Ukrainian side for invalid and farfetched reasons. I think that the representatives of Kiev deliberately try to avoid the consideration of ‘painful’ topic for them, namely, the procedural “clearance” of participants of the previous exchanges and meet the challenges of the search for missing persons in such a way.

I’d like to draw the attention of the opponents that the sabotage in the humanitarian group is not valid. Because paths of peaceful citizens at the both sides of the contact line are directly depend on the results of our negotiations. We just don’t have rights not to work. I want to emphasize, for its part, the DPR still is open to meaningful dialogue.