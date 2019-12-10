Ukraine ready to hand over 88 prisoner to DPR – Morozova

Kiev included 88 DPR supporters held in the territory of Ukraine in the exchange list, said Daria Morozova, Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“At the moment, the Ukrainian side confirmed 88 people, and we confirmed 53 people to the Ukrainian side,” Morozova noted.

It should be recalled that the meeting of the “Normandy four” (Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine) was held in Paris yesterday. At the negotiations, that lasted more than seven hours, the parties prepared a final document. It declared the decision to conduct the exchange of prisoners in Donbass by the end of the year based on the principle of “all identified for all identified”.

Source: DAN