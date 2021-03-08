Ukraine disrupted meeting of working group on humanitarian issues – Daria Morozova

Negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas. On 2 March, sessions were held through videoconference in four specialized subgroups, namely on political, humanitarian, economic and security issues. There was no progress in any of the groups. And the work of the group on humanitarian issues was disrupted by a representative of Ukraine. It was assumed that the humanitarian working group will discuss the exchange of detainees, the procedural cleansing of citizens transferred to the territory of the Republic, the search for missing persons. But the business dialogue never happened.