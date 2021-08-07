Ukraine and civilization are inconsistent concepts: statement by Morozova on Zelensky’s words about Russians

The statements of Vladimir Zelensky, in which he recommends the Russian people to leave Donbass, look ridiculous. Especially given, that such Russophobic theses are announced by the Ukrainian president in Russian in violations of the Law of Ukraine “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the official state language”, Article 9 of which obliges the head of state to use only Ukrainian language in the course of duty.

In such a situation, it is absurd to say that Donbass cannot develop without Kiev. It is obvious that Ukraine and civilization are inconsistent concepts. It is not clear why the head of state, in which the policy of genocide, Nazism flourish, unpunished cases of homicide of peaceful residents and destruction of civilians’ infrastructure, basically allows himself to talk about civilization. Donbass definitely does not need such a Ukrainian “civilization”. Moreover, we stood up namely against it seven years ago.

Let me remind President Zelensky that it is not conditional boundaries that determine the mentality of the population of a particular territory, but spiritual values. And Donbass is a land where people follow Russian ideals, such as honour, patriotism, and respect for ancestors.

Therefore, the Ukrainian president should keep his advice who and where to move to himself. Perhaps he should look for a place for a new registration. And we will be at home. It is where our heroic grandfathers and great-grandfathers are buried, the memory of which “civilized” Ukraine is trying to desecrate today.

Source: ДАН