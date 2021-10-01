Treaty on single customs territory of Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic

We inform the citizens of the Donetsk People’s Republic that the Law of the Donetsk People’s Republic “On the ratification of the Treaty on the exchange of letters on the creation of a single customs territory and the development of economic integration” No. 323-IIHC dated 22.09.2021 entered into force.

The Treaty was ratified by the Law in the form of the exchange of letters on the creation of a single customs territory and the development of economic integration (hereinafter – the Treaty) that provides the creation of a single customs territory between Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic. The Provisions of the Treaty provide:

1) general customs tariff;

2) a unified procedure for regulating foreign trade activities;

3) a unified methodology for statistics of foreign and mutual trade;

4) unified legislation in the field of customs regulation, including identical rules for determining the customs value of goods, declaring goods and paying customs duties, unified customs procedures;

5) unified rules for determining the country of origin of goods;

6) a regime of free trade in goods;

7) cancellation of customs control at internal borders;

8) unified customs policy.

Also, the agreement implies the formation of a single economic space. The main purpose of the formation is:

1) effective functioning of the common (internal) market for goods, services, capital and labour;

2) free movement of persons, goods, services, capital and labour between the territories of the Parties;

3) creation of conditions for stable development and structural restructuring of the economies of the Parties in order to improve the well-being of their population;

4) pursuing a unified tax, monetary, financial, trade, customs and tariff policy;

5) creation of a general system of measures of state support for the development of priority sectors of the economy, production and scientific and technological cooperation;

6) a unified macroeconomic policy.

Thus, this Treaty attests to the consolidation of diplomatic efforts in the development of strategic direction of the fraternal States, the selection of a single course of the Republics in their striving to strengthen economic relations.

It should be recalled that the Treaty was signed by the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin and the Head of the Luhansk People’s Republic on 15 September 2021.