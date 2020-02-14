The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 8 and 14 February 2020

5 years have passed since the “Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements”, better known as the “Minsk Agreements”, was signed in the capital of Belarus in February 2015. The agreement was meant to put an end to hostilities between the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Ukraine, as well as to promote peaceful political settlement of the conflict.

The document was signed by the members of the Trilateral Contact Group for Peaceful Settlement in Ukraine: Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Heidi Tagliavini, the Second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma and Russian Ambassador to Ukraine Mikhail Zurabov, as well as the leaders of the DPR and LPR: Alexander Zakharchenko and Igor Plotnitsky.

At the same time, the leaders of the Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) adopted a declaration in which they declared their commitment to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and expressed firm belief that there was no alternative to peaceful settlement.

In addition to the ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the Minsk Agreements also provided for the exchange of detainees based on the principle of “all for all”, as well as an amnesty for all people involved in the armed conflict in Donbass.

In turn, the political part of the document said that certain areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions would be granted permanent special status in Ukraine, which should be fixed by constitutional reform. The resumption of social payments and pensions to residents of the Republics was envisaged.

Unfortunately, during 5 years Ukraine had been sabotaging the implementation of the agreement. However, despite the full settlement of the conflict wasn’t achieved, it was possible to stop the full-scale war. In addition, since the agreement has come to effect, 23 exchanges of prisoners have been carried out, as a result of which 306 people were transferred to the Ukrainian side, and 332 people were transferred to the Donetsk People’s Republic. Thus, commenting on the 5th anniversary of the “Minsk Agreements”, the Human Rights Ombudsman noted:

The “Minsk Agreements” have saved thousands of lives, returned home hundreds of people and brought peace, however shaky and often violated by the Ukrainian side it is. We finally began to forget the horrors of full-scale hostilities. Each meeting and every negotiation, often lengthy and complicated, bring us closer to full implementation of the provisions set forth in the document.”

The document, signed in Minsk, remains an important source of relative stability and peace in the armed conflict between the Republics and Ukraine. Only the implementation of all thirteen paragraphs of the “Minsk Agreements” and the full restoration of the rights of Donbass residents can lead to a final settlement of the conflict and a return to normal civilian life.

In her activities, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic strongly promotes human rights and freedoms, ensures their protection and monitors their observance.

Upon a human rights violation, the need to restore one’s rights, to obtain legal advice or appeal against actions (omission) of state bodies or authorities, citizens can apply to the Ombudsman in a way that is convenient for them.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Ombudsman received 681 complaints.

All complaints received can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 126 complaints, economic rights – 22 complaints, social rights – 85 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 84 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 26 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 0 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 10 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 10 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 318 complaints (diagram).