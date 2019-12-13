The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 7 and 13 December 2019

This week was marked by several significant events. On December 10, Human Rights Day was celebrated in the Republic. In 1948, the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which became the first universal international act to protect human rights and freedoms. The Declaration establishes the equal dignity and worth of every person. The Declaration and the obligations to abide by its principles, adopted by the participating States, have helped to protect millions of people and lay the foundation for efforts to build a more equitable world for all.

The Human Rights Ombudsman and his/her Office are on guard of compliance with all the principles set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In honor of this holiday, for the high professionalism and significant contribution to human rights activities, the Ombudsman and representatives of the Office were awarded state awards and interdepartmental incentives.

The struggle for human rights and freedoms is one of the main tasks facing the entire world community. In this regard, the Normandy Four summit, the first in three years, was held on December 9, which gives hope for resolving issues on the exchange of prisoners and the withdrawal of forces from the line of contact, which will save lives and restore freedom to many people. So, the final communique following the results of the negotiations prescribes a set of immediate measures to stabilize the situation in the conflict zone in the Donbass. A complete ceasefire is expected before the end of this year. It is also planned to prepare three other areas for the withdrawal of forces. According to the agreements reached, the withdrawal of forces and hardware should take place no later than March 2020. In addition, an agreement was reached on the need to exchange prisoners according to the intermediate formula “all identified for all identified” by the end of the year. At the moment, the Ukrainian side has confirmed 88 people, the Republic has confirmed 53 people who are ready to participate in the exchange process. Such steps inspire hope for peace and a speedy settlement of the conflict.

However, the Common agreed conclusions were almost called into question in connection with the intentional or unintentional publication by Ukraine of an inaccurate translation of the communiqué of the “Normandy Four”. So, the English version published on the site of the Elysee Palace reads that the summit participants agreed to discuss “all legal aspects of the special status” of the Republics in Donbass, that is, a set of laws and agreements and, in particular, amendments to the Constitution. Ukraine narrowed this issue to only one document – the Special Status Law. The head of the DPR Denis Pushilin claimed that the Republic will not take any steps to implement these items until Kiev corrects the text of the final document.

Also, the human rights institutions of Ukraine do not contribute to the resolution of the conflict. Commissioner for the protection of the state language Tatyana Monakhova said that the Ukrainian authorities will begin to fine the population in the amount of up to 12,000 UAH in two or three years for violating the law on the state language.

The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe in its report on Ukraine noted that the language problem should not become a source of interethnic tension in the country, and the authorities should take into account the special place of the Russian language and the language rights of national minorities. In particular, the Commission recommended that the Ukrainian authorities consider lifting the sanctions provided for by the Law on the Language, and also exclude the article establishing liability for the intentional distortion of the Ukrainian language in official documents and texts.

It is difficult to imagine how 30% of the Russian-speaking Ukrainian population will exist in the challenging conditions of the Ukrainianization of society.

In her activities, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic strongly promotes human rights and freedoms, ensures their protection and monitors their observance.

Upon a human rights violation, the need to restore one’s rights, to obtain legal advice or appeal against actions (omission) of state bodies or authorities, citizens can apply to the Ombudsman in a way that is convenient for them.

Now, the majority of applications are still verbal and submitted through personal reception either with the Ombudsman or staff of the Office, addressing the Public Complaints and Appeals Department, via hotlines and via web-reception on the Website of the Ombudsman. There is a possibility to file a written complaint that may be submitted either in person or via e-mail.

Since the beginning of 2019, the Ombudsman received 6334 complaints. In the period of work between 7 and 13 December 2019, 6 people attended personal reception of the Ombudsman, 16 people received counselling by the Appeals department, 4 written appeals were accepted; 23 people received legal counselling. 11 written appeals were approved for consideration, 10 – have been reviewed among those received earlier. 78 calls were received via hotlines, 6 applications were received via e-mail.

All appeals received can be divided into nine categories: violations in criminal law – 590 appeals, violations in civil law – 644 appeals, administrative and legal violations against the DPR citizens – 78 appeals, complaints against the acts or omissions of judiciary – 200 appeals, complaints against the acts or omissions of law-enforcement authorities and servicemen – 346 appeals, complaints against the acts or omissions of government officials – 261 appeals, social, humanitarian and economic issues – 2446 appeals, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 1201 appeals, other issues – 568 appeals (diagram 1).