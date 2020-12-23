The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of hostilities between 5 and 11 December 2020

The current week in the Republic was marked by several significant occasions.

Citizens’ rights to language and to freedom of thought are inalienable rights of each person. It was the protection of these fundamental values ​​that served as an impetus for the birth of a new independent state – the Donetsk People’s Republic! For this reason, the Human Rights Day held on 10 December is of particular importance for the residents of Donbas. Also, on this day in 1948, the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which became the first universal international act to protect human rights and freedoms. The Declaration proclaims the equal dignity and worth of every human being. The Declaration and the obligations to respect its principles made by the participating States have helped to protect millions of people and laid the foundations for working towards a just world for all humankind.

The fight for human rights and freedoms is one of the main tasks facing the entire world community today. In this regard, the Paris summit of the “Normandy Four”, which took place exactly one year ago, gave hope for the final solution of issues on the exchange of detainees and the disengagement of forces from the Contact Line. Thus, the final communiqué based on the results of the negotiations prescribes a set of immediate measures to stabilize the situation in the conflict zone in Donbas. In many respects, it was thanks to this summit that the parties managed to agree on the introduction of additional measures of a complete ceasefire. These steps have reduced casualties among the civil population by almost 50 times compared to 2014, which is the most positive indicator in the history of the armed conflict in Donbas.

However, the state of Ukraine, and, in particular, its armed forces, celebrated the anniversary of the Paris summit in their own way. Thus, representatives of the JCCC recorded a heavy mortar attack by the AFU in the north-west of Gorlovka. A total of 18 mines were fired with a 82 mm caliber. Later, the outskirts of the village of Novaya Tavria in the south of the Republic came under SPG fire.

Unfortunately, Ukrainian representatives in the negotiating groups are adhering to the destructive moods specific to radicals and criminals from the ranks of the AFU. Thus, the head of the Kiev delegation in the Contact Group on Donbas, Leonid Kravchuk, said that it was not real to fulfill the Minsk agreements now due to the impossibility of holding elections in Donbas under the current conditions, and noted that the “Normandy format” could be a way out of the situation. Thus, the head of the Ukrainian delegation actually openly admits the refusal of his state to fulfill its obligations, which may lead to a new round of armed confrontation.

However, despite unfavorable external factors and the economic blockade from Kiev, the people of the Republic continue to raise their flag in international sports arenas. Thus, the DPR karate team took 19 gold medals at the Russian Cup in Noginsk. According to the results of the competition, DPR athletes won 43 medals, of which 19 were gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze.

Also, in addition to sports victories, a significant improvement in the epidemiological situation associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is recorded. Thus, from the beginning of the pandemic to the present day, 12,045 registered and confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the DPR. 4437 patients are being treated, 1121 cases are fatal.

The Ombudsman continues to attentively explore and monitor the humanitarian situation in the Republic, also call citizens for being careful and follow the essential sanitary-epidemiological norms, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Ombudsman received 4976 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 2119 complaints, economic rights – 208 complaints, social rights – 769 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 464 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 144 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 17 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 142 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 47 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 1066 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 5 and 11 December 2020, in the territory of the Republic, no injured and dead people among the civilian population were fixed.

Within the period between 1 January and 11 December 2020, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 105 persons sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 70 servicemen of the Republic and 35 civilians (including 6 children and 11 women).

Within the period between 4 and 11 December 2020, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, two servicemen died.

Within the period between 1 January and 11 December 2020, in the territory of the DPR, 47 servicemen of the Republic and 5 civilians died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4961 persons, including 90 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the Ombudsman’s Office in DPR.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

Based on the updated figures as of 11th December 2020, there are about 103 people detained by the Ukrainian side:

There are 362 people on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centers).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, Territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 833 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 63 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 55 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6787 people, including 1499 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 2022 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 358 underage children, 4765 people live in the housing fund, including 1141 children.