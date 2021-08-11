The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 31 July and 06 August 2021

Unfortunately, the news about the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbass is not a loud headline, but a routine to which the inhabitants of the LDPR have long been accustomed… The past week was no exception to this sad statistics.

On 2 August, as a result of shelling from the AFU of the village of Kominternovo, two civilians were wounded – a man, born in 1963, and a woman, born in 1964. Both were hospitalized to the district hospital. In turn, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the DPR initiated two proceedings on the fact of this crime against the commander of the 128th assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as servicemen subordinate to him.

In many ways, the reason for the impunity of such actions of Ukrainian militants is in the position of their leadership. Even if the president of the state allows himself to make statements that the residents of Donbass, who consider themselves Russians, should leave their land, then what can deter the soldiers of the AFU from shelling civilians, which they consider “undesirable”?

Only thanks to the heroism and courage of the defenders of Donbass it is possible to minimize civilian casualties. For this reason, the Republic always honours and respects the memory of the feats of its sons.

Thus, last week in the capital of the DPR, the Day of the Airborne Forces was celebrated. The celebration of the 91st anniversary of the creation of the airborne troops began with a service dedicated to the Prophet Ilya, the patron saint of this type of troops. After that, a motor rally took place and veteran paratroopers, standing in line, marched in a column to the monument of the Hero of the Soviet Union, commander of the Soviet Airborne Forces, General Vasily Margelov. A festive meeting and demonstration performances of military-patriotic sports clubs took place near the memorial.

It is precisely the possibility to stop the enemy at the border that allows the peaceful Donbass to develop, including successful integration into the socio-political sphere of the Russian Federation. Thus, the DPR information centres began accepting applications from Russian citizens living in the Republic to participate in electronic voting in the Russian Federation. Within a few hours after the start of filing, the Central Election Commission received over 16,000 applications.

Specialists from the DPR consulting centres will also help people whose applications for registration in online voting are not accepted at EPGU for one reason or another. Elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation of the VIII convocation are to be held on 19 September 2021.

Another significant event for the residents of the Republic was the preparation for the republican tournament in courtyard football for the Cup of the Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin. At the moment, 187 applications have been submitted from teams for participation. The first stage of the tournament will be held among teams from villages and even neighbourhoods. Then, from 19 to 26 August for children and from 21 to 22 August for adults, there will be zoning competitions of the round robin among the winning teams. They will identify 8 finalists who will compete for the cup – each in their own age group.

Against the backdrop of massive sporting events, the Ombudsman reminds citizens of the exacerbation of the situation related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Ombudsman calls on residents to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. In this regard, as well as for personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the website of the Ministry of Health to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2285 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 769 complaints, economic rights – 177 complaints, social rights – 466 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 240 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 79 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 15 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 91 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 28 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 420 complaints.