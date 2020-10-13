The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of hostilities between 3 and 9 October 2020

This week was marked by several significant occasions.

Teaching is a profession, the importance of which cannot be overestimated. Indeed, in many respects, it depends on the teacher how the child will grow up. His values, ideals, intelligence and curiosity are formed, first of all, from the qualities and personality of the teacher. For this reason, the Teacher’s Day held on 5 October occupies a special place in the heart of every citizen of the Republic. After all, this holiday is an opportunity to congratulate and thank your mentors for a happy childhood and educational work. However, the state always plays an important role in motivating and enhancing the prestige of the teaching profession, and the Donetsk People’s Republic is no exception. So, on the eve of the holiday, the employees of the Donetsk Academy of Management were awarded with the Appreciations by the Ministry of Education and Science of the DPR for their significant contribution to the formation of the education and science system of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the preparation of highly qualified specialists and the education of student youth.

Supporting the most vulnerable populations, i.e. children, from the state still remains important. In this context, events aimed at helping and supporting children who find themselves in difficult life situations are extremely necessary. One of such examples is the recently launched social action “Wishing Tree”. Deputies, representatives of executive authorities, local administrations, organizations and institutions, enterprises, representatives of the public, who give gifts to children, annually take part in this charitable project. The Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova also takes part in this action. Children who became participants in the project belong to such categories as children from large families, children of killed servicemen, children from social and political rehabilitation centers, orphans, children with disabilities and war-affected. In addition, such events are extremely important, since they allow distracting small citizens from the realities of life against the background of a prolonged armed conflict.

However, it shouldn’t be forgotten that in addition to children, disabled and elderly people are also classified as vulnerable groups of the population, who are also actively supported by the state. So, on 8 October, it was revealed that for the current year, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy of the DPR purchased about 6 thousand units of technical means of rehabilitation for people with disabilities for a total amount of 19.2 million rubles. This volume of state support for the above categories of persons is extremely indicative. Indeed, one of the areas of social support for people with disabilities in the DPR is the free provision of such citizens with technical means of rehabilitation.

Another significant event this week was the Open Cup of the Donetsk People’s Republic in motor sport held on 4 October in the discipline of the rally “Union 2020”. 14 crews representing 4 teams, i.e. “MKZ Sport”, “DON VOKU”, “GT Racing”, “AdrenalineTime” took part in the large-scale competition. Also, a two-time champion of Russia in the classic rally, winner of the Cup of Russia in rally-raids Evgeny Sukhovenko came to participate in the Republican races.

And one more international sporting achievement for the residents of the Republic was the victory of the DPR women’s volleyball team in the Rostov Region Open Championship among women’s teams. This championship was the fourth for Donetsk athletes. Previously, the DPR team won silver and bronze medals in Rostov competitions.

But against the backdrop of holidays and sporting victories, citizens of the Republic still should not forget about the threat of the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19. Alarming statistics and a sharp outbreak of the prevalence rate in the world require caution and compulsory protective measures from the population. Thus, from the beginning of the pandemic to the present day, only 4162 registered and confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the Republic. 1701 patients are in treatment, 255 cases are fatal.

The Ombudsman continues to attentively explore and monitor the humanitarian situation in the Republic, also call citizens for being careful and follow the essential sanitary-epidemiological norms, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Ombudsman received 4436 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 1961 complaints, economic rights – 166 complaints, social rights – 630 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 407 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 109 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 14 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 118 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 40 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 991 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 3 October and 9 October 2020, in the territory of the Republic, no injured and dead people among the civilian population were fixed.

Within the period between 1 January and 9 October 2020, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 31 civilians (including 6 children and 11 women) sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

Within the period between 1 January and 9 October 2020, in the territory of the DPR, 5 civilians died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the Ombudsman’s Office in DPR.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

Based on the updated figures as of 9th October 2020, there are about 104 people detained by the Ukrainian side, 362 people are considered missing.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centers).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, Territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 924 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 64 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 55 of them operate, 9 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6943 people, including 1571 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 2054 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 367 underage children, 4889 people live in the housing fund, including 1204 children.