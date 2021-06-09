The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 29 May and 04 June 2021

Children are the most vulnerable and valuable category of citizens in every country. Their safety and untouchability are the top priority of the Republic. Only a healthy, happy and educated young generation can become the key to the country’s success and prosperity. That is why the world pays so much attention to the problems of protecting the rights of children.
In order to draw attention to the issue of protecting the rights of minors in the DPR, on 1 June, on the International Children’s Day, an international action “Angels” was held in the cities and regions of the Donetsk People’s Republic in memory of the children who persihed innocently in Donbass. The event was attended by the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin, heads of ministries and departments, numerous residents and guests of the capital. The memory of the children who died from the actions of the AFU was honored with the launch of white balloons and Chinese lanterns.
In total, 91 children are victims of shelling by Ukrainian military personnel during the entire period of the armed conflict. Despite the agreements, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to regularly fire on the territory of the Republic, thereby endangering the lives of civilians.
Thus, over the past week, JCCC observers recorded 4 cases of violation of the open-ended ceasefire by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, 52 units of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR. Such settlements as Gorlovka (6/7 mine settlement), Yasinovataya and Leninskoye were under fire.
Such actions of the AFU not only entail human casualties, but also impede important work in such areas as the demining of territories and the search for missing persons.
However, despite the difficulties, the Republican Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination of the DPR continues to work on issuing DNA-passports to relatives of missing persons. Thus, on 3 June, the Bureau employees issued 10 DNA-passports. Also, as a result of comparing the DNA samples of the remains and the genetic data of the owners of these DNA-passports, the republican experts established a closely related relationship between the two profiles. Thus, it was possible to identify the remains of one person. A total of 80 DNA-passports have been issued so far. Currently, 365 people are on the list of missing persons on the territory of the DPR.
Another important event for the Republic was the Order signed on May 31 by the Head of the state Denis Pushilin. According to the document, for the period from June 1 to September 15, 2021 in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the curfew has been suspended for all summer weekends. Thus, from 23:00 on Friday until 04:00 on Sunday, residents of the DPR will be able to move freely around the streets of their cities.
Such initiatives signal the gradual return of the Republic to its former pre-war life and inspire hope for peace. The environmental situation in the DPR is also a symbol of revival. To date, the state has exceeded the indicators of planting green spaces. In total, almost twice as many trees were planted this spring than last year –over 451 thousand.
Another important signal that the situation in the country is improving is the initiative of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation to organize the supply of charitable aid to medical institutions in the DPR this fall. It is worth noting that the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) is an agency in the Swiss federal administration, which is part of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs. It is responsible for the overall coordination of Swiss international development activities and cooperation with Eastern Europe, and also deals with humanitarian aid.
The development and strengthening of international relations is one of the key indicators of a high-quality foreign policy of any state. Today the Republic is making confident steps in this direction and this inspires optimism.
Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1539 complaints.
All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 512 complaints, economic rights – 114 complaints, social rights – 309 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 168 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 65 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 13 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 65 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 14 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 279 complaints.
- Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic
The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.
Within the period between 29 May and 04 June 2021, 1 serviceman of the Republic sustained multiple injuries.
Within the period between 1 January and 04 June 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 44 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 37 servicemen of the Republic and 7 civilians.
Within the period between 29 May and 04 June 2021, no one died.
Within the period between 1 January and 04 June 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 5 civilians and 34 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.
It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 5000 people, including 91 children died.
Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.
- Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiersand civilians
According to operational data, as of 04.06.2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 92 people.
As of 04.06.2021, 365 (-1) people are on the list of missing persons.
Managed to I.D. the remains of one person, according to the information of the Director of the Republican Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination of the Donetsk People’s Republic Dmitry Kalashnikov. Man born in 1960 was a citizen of the city of Shakhtersk and had been missing since July 2014.
- Register of displaced persons and affected citizens
At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).
With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.
There are currently 852 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 53 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to updated data, 9272 people, including 2218 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1846 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 313 underage children, 7426 people live in the housing fund, including 1905 children.