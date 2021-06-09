The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 29 May and 04 June 2021

Children are the most vulnerable and valuable category of citizens in every country. Their safety and untouchability are the top priority of the Republic. Only a healthy, happy and educated young generation can become the key to the country’s success and prosperity. That is why the world pays so much attention to the problems of protecting the rights of children.

In order to draw attention to the issue of protecting the rights of minors in the DPR, on 1 June, on the International Children’s Day, an international action “Angels” was held in the cities and regions of the Donetsk People’s Republic in memory of the children who persihed innocently in Donbass. The event was attended by the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin, heads of ministries and departments, numerous residents and guests of the capital. The memory of the children who died from the actions of the AFU was honored with the launch of white balloons and Chinese lanterns.

In total, 91 children are victims of shelling by Ukrainian military personnel during the entire period of the armed conflict. Despite the agreements, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to regularly fire on the territory of the Republic, thereby endangering the lives of civilians.

Thus, over the past week, JCCC observers recorded 4 cases of violation of the open-ended ceasefire by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, 52 units of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR. Such settlements as Gorlovka (6/7 mine settlement), Yasinovataya and Leninskoye were under fire.

Such actions of the AFU not only entail human casualties, but also impede important work in such areas as the demining of territories and the search for missing persons.

However, despite the difficulties, the Republican Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination of the DPR continues to work on issuing DNA-passports to relatives of missing persons. Thus, on 3 June, the Bureau employees issued 10 DNA-passports. Also, as a result of comparing the DNA samples of the remains and the genetic data of the owners of these DNA-passports, the republican experts established a closely related relationship between the two profiles. Thus, it was possible to identify the remains of one person. A total of 80 DNA-passports have been issued so far. Currently, 365 people are on the list of missing persons on the territory of the DPR.

Another important event for the Republic was the Order signed on May 31 by the Head of the state Denis Pushilin. According to the document, for the period from June 1 to September 15, 2021 in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the curfew has been suspended for all summer weekends. Thus, from 23:00 on Friday until 04:00 on Sunday, residents of the DPR will be able to move freely around the streets of their cities.

Such initiatives signal the gradual return of the Republic to its former pre-war life and inspire hope for peace. The environmental situation in the DPR is also a symbol of revival. To date, the state has exceeded the indicators of planting green spaces. In total, almost twice as many trees were planted this spring than last year –over 451 thousand.

Another important signal that the situation in the country is improving is the initiative of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation to organize the supply of charitable aid to medical institutions in the DPR this fall. It is worth noting that the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) is an agency in the Swiss federal administration, which is part of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs. It is responsible for the overall coordination of Swiss international development activities and cooperation with Eastern Europe, and also deals with humanitarian aid.

The development and strengthening of international relations is one of the key indicators of a high-quality foreign policy of any state. Today the Republic is making confident steps in this direction and this inspires optimism.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1539 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 512 complaints, economic rights – 114 complaints, social rights – 309 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 168 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 65 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 13 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 65 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 14 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 279 complaints.