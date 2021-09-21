The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 28 August and 03 September 2021

3 years have passed since the monstrous and terrible terrorist attack that took the life of the first Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Alexander Vladimirovich Zakharchenko.

Alexander Vladimirovich was the Head in the most difficult time for Donbass: an active armed conflict, social and humanitarian problems that almost turned into a catastrophe – all this the Leader of the Republic took on his shoulders with honour and dignity. Nowadays, the inhabitants of the Republic keep and honour the memory of their first Head. On 31 August, in honour of the third anniversary of the tragic death of their beloved son of Donbass, the residents of the Republic laid flowers on the grave of Alexander Vladimirovich, recalling his glorious and difficult path.

Another important event in the life of the Republic was the beginning of the new academic year – 1 September. On the Day of Knowledge, solemn events and concerts were held in all educational institutions of the DPR, accompanied by the presentation of gifts to schoolchildren and greeting words of Donbass statesmen. In this context, it is significant that the generation that was born in the new independent state will go to the first class.

However, this date has become significant not only for schoolchildren. The completed admission campaign to the universities of the state demonstrates high dynamics. Thus, as of 1 September, about 20,000 students entered higher educational institutions and institutions of secondary vocational education in the DPR. According to the results of the main recruitment, 12,712 people were enrolled in educational institutions, of which 7,334 were enrolled in educational institutions through budget allocations from the republican budget. Also, from 1 September to 17 September, universities announced an additional enrolment of students. The admission campaign, if there are vacancies, will continue until 26 September.

However, the Ukrainian servicemen decided in their own way to congratulate the children of Donbass on the new school year – another shelling of peaceful territories. Thus, on 28 August, in violation of the requirements of international humanitarian law prohibition on directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects and indiscriminate attacks during military operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Gorlovka was under the shelling. As a result of the shelling, two young children, a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, received injuries of varying severity.

These actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again demonstrate to the whole world how strongly the state of Ukraine “strives” for peace. It is only thanks to the defenders of Donbass and their heroic deeds that such crimes can be minimized.

Also, the inhabitants of the DPR do not forget about honouring their ancestors-liberators, who recaptured Donbass from the fascist invaders in 1943. Thus, from 7 to 8 September, mass events will be held in honour of the Day of the Liberation of Donbass. In Donetsk, rallies and flower-laying are planned at the monuments of the heroes Vatutin, Gurov, Grinkevich and Tolbukhin. Also, traditionally, on 8 September, a rally will be held at the Saur-Mogila memorial complex, dedicated to the anniversary of the liberation of Donbass from the Nazi invaders.

It is the heroism of the defenders of both the past and the present that allows the inhabitants of Donbass to decide their own destiny, gives the right to choose their culture, identity and language. Civil awareness and responsibility are the best gratitude for the immortal feat of the ancestors.

In this context, the upcoming elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation play an important role, because already more than half a million residents of Donbass have Russian citizenship and the opportunity to take part in elections. For this reason, citizens of the Republic can join the training of the REL system (remote electronic voting), which will take place on 7-9 September on the vybory.gov.ru portal. In addition, in the offices of the information centre, residents will be able to familiarize themselves with the electronic voting procedure and in advance check their device and browser for compliance with the requirements for the correct operation of the portal. It should be recalled that the elections to the State Duma will be held on 17, 18 and 19 September.

Another event for the residents of the DPR will be the upcoming competitions for the Cup in memory of the defenders of Donbass “Navigator Trophy” in the format of GPS orientation. Motorsport competitions will be held in the following categories: “Beginner”, “Standard”, “Sport”, “Hard”, “ATV/UTV”. Citizens will be able to visit this event from 4-8 September, the beginning of the races at 10.00.

However, when attending public events, citizens should exercise increased caution, as the threat of the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 is still high. Thus, according to the official data of the DPR Ministry of Health, 57,711 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country at the moment. 7344 patients are in treatment, 4157 cases are fatal.

The Ombudsman calls on residents to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. For personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the Ministry of Health website for vaccinations as soon as possible.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2538 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 869 complaints, economic rights – 201 complaints, social rights – 516 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 281 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 88 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 17 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 109 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 33 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 491 complaints.