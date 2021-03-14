The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of hostilities between 27 February and 05 March 2021

Unfortunately, this week was marked by a new round of aggravation of the situation in Donbass. Thus, for the first time since May 2018, Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems “Grad” were fired on the territory of the Republic. The explosion of shells damaged a residential building in the north of Donetsk. Miraculously, there were no casualties among the residents. In connection with this incident, representatives of the DPR have already contacted the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM).

The deterioration of the situation on the Contact line also led to the death of a police sergeant from the DPR MIA from enemy sniper fire. The policeman went to the industrial area near Yasinovataya to evacuate the children. During the events, police officers came under fire from the Ukrainian troops, which led to this tragedy.

The escalation of the conflict in Donbass on the part of Ukraine was also commented by Boris Gryzlov, the plenipotentiary of Russia in the TCG: “Observers record new shelling of Donbass, confirm that additional forces and assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were sent and the deployment of military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in residential areas”.

Not surprisingly, in such a situation, the DPR authorities were forced to give permission to the People’s Militia Office to conduct preemptive fire to suppress and destroy the firing points of the Ukrainian army. In many respects, this step was a consequence of the lack of reaction of international observers to the continuing shelling of settlements of the Republic.

The statement made by the head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Contact Group Leonid Kravchuk, who accused the Republic of unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements, looks especially cynical against this background. It should be recalled that on February 19, the NSDC of Ukraine officially gave permission to the Ukrainian servicemen to open fire on the territory of the Republic, which was the beginning of the aggravation of the situation along the entire line of demarcation.

However, despite all the difficulties, the Republic continues to live and develop. Thus, on March 3, the Donetsk People’s Republic Boxing Championship among boys and girls was held in the capital. The competition was held at the Donetsk Olympic Reserve School named after Sergei Bubka. The tournament was attended by about 130 athletes from different cities and regions of the country.

Also, the intention of the Russian children’s football club “Stroitel” to open a branch on the territory of the DPR is important news for the athletes of the Republic. On the basis of the academy, its best pupils will be watched by other clubs of the Russian Federation, including professional ones, in the future. Thus, this will make it possible to create a “football window” in the Russian Federation for our athletes.

In addition to sports events, announcements of high-profile cultural and scientific events were also held in the Republic this week. Thus, in mid-March, the Music and Drama Theatre named after M. M. Brovuna will open one more stage area by the premiere of a play, namely, “The Living Room on Sadovy”. This week, the last renovation work has been completed in the historical part of the theater building. The main attraction of the new stage is the column, made at the beginning of the 20th century at the Bosse engineering and iron foundry.

The state astronomy festival with a competition on space topics will be a great event in the scientific life of Donbass. The event was organized by the Donetsk Republican Center for Technical Creativity. The festival will feature two sites: “Space, planet, we”, which will host a competition of multimedia presentations, and “Secrets of outer space” – a competition of exhibits, mockups and models. The competition will be held remotely and at the end, a virtual exhibition of the best works will be organized.

It is thanks to such achievements that the social life of the Republic continues to actively develop new horizons. This gives hope that one day, already peaceful Donbass, will become a real platform where every citizen can freely realize his/her potential.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 554 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 163 complaints, economic rights – 38 complaints, social rights – 121 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 62 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 14 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 5 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 16 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 4 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 131 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 26 February and 05 March 2021, according to the official sources, as a result of the shelling by the AFU, one serviceman of the Republic sustained injures.

Within the period between 1 January and 05 March 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 7 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 5 servicemen of the Republic and 2 civilians.

Within the period between 26 February and 05 March 2021, according to the official sources, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 1 serviceman of the Republic died.

Within the period between 1 January and 05 March 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 10 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4972 people, including 90 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the Ombudsman’s Office in DPR.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

As of March 05, 2021, 89 people are detained by the Ukrainian side.

As of March 05, 2021, 365 people are on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centers).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, Territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 852 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 53 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6729 people, including 1503 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1953 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 341 underage children, 4776 people live in the housing fund, including 1162 children.