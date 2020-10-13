The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of hostilities between 26 September and 2 October 2020

This week was marked by several significant occasions.

Peace is not only the absence of a war between states, but also daily seminal diplomatic work. Consensus is possible only under the circumstances of the mutual desire of the top officials of states to stop bloodshed and to direct all forces to solve political, economic and social issues. It was for this purpose that the “Minsk Format” was created and the subsequent six-year work was carried out, which had to resolve the armed conflict. But, unfortunately, the political ambitions and, possibly, economic benefits of certain top Ukrainian officials are above the peaceful desired of their people.

A striking example of this thesis is removal from office the first deputy head of the Kiev delegation in the Contact Group on Donbas case, Vitold Fokin, one of the few people who really sought to end this terrible confrontation. Fokin previously had repeatedly stated the importance of a general amnesty, as well as the conflict between Ukraine and the DPR is a civil and fratricidal war. In many ways, he was dismissed precisely because of these statements by the “hawks of war”. Such signals from Ukraine cause awareness and may indicate the falsity of the willing of the Ukrainian authority to end the armed conflict.

The recent increased number of violations of the agreement on the additional measures to strengthen and control the open-ended ceasefire entered into force on 21 July 2019 by the AFU can indirectly testify to this. Thus, over the past week, the JCCC recorded engineering work in the area of the locality of Vodyanoye, as well as repeated cases of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

On 25 September, the DPR Supreme Court, on the basis of a statement by the Prosecutor General of the Republic, ruled on the prohibition of the activities of the SBU, the General Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the territory of the DPR. The decision will come into force in 10 days after the date of its announcement.

Another important topic for the life of the Republic was the sharp aggravation of the epidemiological situation with the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 in the world. In order to avoid the spread of infection, the leadership of the DPR took urgent measures. Thus, by the Decree of the Head of the DPR, personal receptions of citizens in state bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations, and field receptions of citizens by representatives of state bodies, local administrations, and deputies of the DPR People’s Council were suspended until further notice. At the same time, the prohibition does not apply to the commission of acts necessary to provide government and other services.

However, despite the difficult situation, the inhabitants of the Republic continue to amaze the world with their talents, especially musical ones.

Vocalists of the Donetsk State Academic Music and Drama Theater named after M.M. Brovuna, Natalya Kachura and Margarita Lisovina, won the Grand Prix of the Moscow open competition-festival “Lights of Kremlin Moscow”, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, performing the patriotic song “Donbas is behind us.” It is these victories that give the residents of Donbas hope for a return to a peaceful life.

The Ombudsman continues to attentively explore and monitor the humanitarian situation in the Republic, also call citizens for being careful and follow the essential sanitary-epidemiological norms, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Ombudsman received 4390 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 1950 complaints, economic rights – 163 complaints, social rights – 620 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 405 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 104 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 14 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 115 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 38 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 981 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 26 September and 2 October 2020, in the territory of the Republic, no injured and dead people among the civilian population were fixed.

Within the period between 1 January and 2 October 2020, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 31 civilians (including 6 children and 11 women) sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

Within the period between 1 January and 2 October 2020, in the territory of the DPR, 5 civilians died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the Ombudsman’s Office in DPR.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

Based on the updated figures as of 25th September 2020, there are about 104 people detained by the Ukrainian side, 362 people are considered missing.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centers).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, Territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 924 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 64 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 55 of them operate, 9 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6938 people, including 1563 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 2068 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 369 underage children, 4870 people live in the housing fund, including 1194 children.