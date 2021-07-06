The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 26 June and 02 July 2021

The current week in the Republic was marked by a decrease in the intensity of shelling of peaceful territories of the DPR by the AFU. In total, 2 cases of violation of the regime of an open-ended ceasefire by Ukraine were recorded. In total, 12 pieces of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR. Such settlements as Gorlovka (6/7 mining settlement) and Ozerianovka were under fire.
The decrease in the intensity of shelling along the Contact line is cause for cautious hope for a gradual return to the resumption of the process of withdrawing heavy weapons.
However, regardless of the situation at the frontline, the Republic continues to actively develop its institutions of statehood. Thus, on 30 June, within the framework of the agenda of the next plenary session, the PC deputies considered and adopted the draft law “The Code of Administrative Procedure”.
The draft law establishes the procedure for the implementation of administrative proceedings in the consideration and resolution of administrative cases by courts on the protection of violated or disputed rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of citizens or organizations, as well as other administrative cases arising from administrative and other public legal relations and related to judicial control of legality and reasonableness exercising state or other public powers. The Code entered into force on 1 July 2021.
Another important event in the life of the DPR citizens was that from 1 July, according to the Order of the DPR Head dated 25 December 2020 No. 463, 11 types of social benefits will be increased for 27 categories of the population. The size of social benefits will be increased from 5% to 35%.
Also, two large-scale sports events brought a pleasant variety to the social sphere of the Republic. Thus, on 27 June, the street sports festival “Terrikon” was held. The venue was Street Workout in the Park of Culture and Recreation named after Shcherbakov. At the event, athletes demonstrated their skills in workout, street basketball, rollerball sports, graffiti, panna football, skateboarding and other sports.
The competition was attended by the DPR Head Denis Pushilin. In a solemn atmosphere, the Head of the state awarded the winners of the event with certificates and gift products.
The second major sports event was the motorsport competition among athletes from the DPR and LPR. Thus, the Cup in memory of the First Head of the DPR Alexander Zakharchenko “Navigator Trophy” brought together more than 70 motor sportsmen from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.
All participants were faced with obstacles in the form of inclined surfaces, rugged terrain, and dirt off-road sections. As a result, the winners received diplomas, certificates, medals.
Also, on 1 July, an admission campaign to universities and vocational training institutes was launched in the Republic. In vocational training institutes, filing of documents ends on 23 August. After 2 days, enrollment begins. In those educational institutions where a creative competition is supposed – until 15 August. However, these terms are rather relative. More specific dates depend on the chosen university, direction of training, exams. Applicants have the right to submit documents for participation in the competition in 2 educational institutions, and no more than 3 specialties in each of them.
The Ombudsman wishes the applicants successful admission and further good education. After all, the future of the Republic will depend on the younger generation. Be responsible, hardworking and proactive!
Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1915 complaints.
All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 634 complaints, economic rights – 139 complaints, social rights – 379 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 213 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 71 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 15 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 79 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 23 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 362 complaints.
- Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic
The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.
Within the period between 26 June and 02 July 2021, 2 servicemen of the Republic and 1 civilian sustained injuries.
Within the period between 1 January and 02 July 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 58 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 49 servicemen of the Republic and 9 civilians.
Within the period between 26 June and 02 July 2021, 1 serviceman died.
Within the period between 1 January and 02 July 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 5 civilians and 42 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.
It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 5008 people, including 91 children died.
Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.
- Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiersand civilians
According to operational data, as of 02.07.2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 92 people.
As of 02.07.2021, 353 people are on the list of missing persons.
- Register of displaced persons and affected citizens
At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).
With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.
There are currently 861 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 52 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to updated data, 9273 people, including 2240 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1830 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 309 children, 7443 people live in the housing fund, including 1931 children.