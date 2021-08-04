The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 24 and 30 July 2021

On 28 July, the Republic celebrated one of the most important holidays in the history of development of our people – the 1033rd anniversary of the Baptism of Rus and the memory of St. Prince Vladimir. During the solemn prayer service, the DPR Head Denis Pushilin congratulated the residents, noting the fateful and unifying role of this event. Also, for this significant date, a new state award was established – the Order of St. Vladimir.

Unfortunately, even such a holy and common holiday both for us and for all the inhabitants of Ukraine did not contribute to a decrease in the intensity of shelling of peaceful territories by the AFU.

In total, over the past week, 14 cases of violation of the ceasefire regime by Ukraine were recorded. In total, 123 pieces of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR. Such settlements as: Sakhanka, Gorlovka (Gagarin mine settlement), Zaitsevo (southern), Veseloe, Leninskoe, Novaya Maryevka were under fire. Also, as a result of the shelling, three defenders of the Republic were killed. Another serviceman with multiple shrapnel wounds was taken to a hospital in Donetsk.

Such actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repeatedly confirm the thesis of a systematic strategy of Ukraine to refuse to fulfill the Minsk agreements. It is for this reason that the DPR is beginning to take initiatives to resolve humanitarian issues without looking back at Kiev. Thus, on 28 July, during a regular meeting of the Special Commission for the fixation and collection of evidence of war crimes of the Ukrainian authorities in Donbass, it was decided to create an Interdepartmental Commission to search for missing persons, as well as to search for burial places of the remains of those killed in the conflict zone in Donbass.

Another important humanitarian event was the arrival of the Russian vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus “Sputnik Light” in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic. After recalculation and distribution, the drug will become available in health care institutions where there are stationary vaccination points. Now there are 51 of them in the Republic.

In addition, residents of the DPR who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will receive a confirmation document with a QR-code. Citizens will be able to present a document of vaccination against COVID-19 upon presentation when leaving the DPR. In addition, the register will allow monitoring the progress of the vaccination campaign in the Republic.

These innovations were not the only ones over the past week. Thus, now the residents of the DPR who have received the citizenship of the Russian Federation will be able to receive advice on voting in the elections of deputies of the State Duma of Russia in special information centers. In total, 255 information centers are planned to be opened in the Republic. In these institutions, it will also be possible to get assistance in applying for an insurance number for an individual personal account (SNILS) and registering on the Unified Portal of Public Services.

The Ombudsman calls on citizens to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. Residents need to be especially careful in queues to receive documents. In this regard, as well as for personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the website of the Ministry of Health as soon as possible to get vaccinated. The Ombudsman reminds that the responsibility of ONE person during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic can save HUNDREDS of lives!

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2221 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 749 complaints, economic rights – 169 complaints, social rights – 452 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 234 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 77 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 15 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 88 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 28 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 409 complaints.