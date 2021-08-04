The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 24 and 30 July 2021

On 28 July, the Republic celebrated one of the most important holidays in the history of development of our people – the 1033rd anniversary of the Baptism of Rus and the memory of St. Prince Vladimir. During the solemn prayer service, the DPR Head Denis Pushilin congratulated the residents, noting the fateful and unifying role of this event. Also, for this significant date, a new state award was established – the Order of St. Vladimir.
Unfortunately, even such a holy and common holiday both for us and for all the inhabitants of Ukraine did not contribute to a decrease in the intensity of shelling of peaceful territories by the AFU.
In total, over the past week, 14 cases of violation of the ceasefire regime by Ukraine were recorded. In total, 123 pieces of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR. Such settlements as: Sakhanka, Gorlovka (Gagarin mine settlement), Zaitsevo (southern), Veseloe, Leninskoe, Novaya Maryevka were under fire. Also, as a result of the shelling, three defenders of the Republic were killed. Another serviceman with multiple shrapnel wounds was taken to a hospital in Donetsk.
Such actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repeatedly confirm the thesis of a systematic strategy of Ukraine to refuse to fulfill the Minsk agreements. It is for this reason that the DPR is beginning to take initiatives to resolve humanitarian issues without looking back at Kiev. Thus, on 28 July, during a regular meeting of the Special Commission for the fixation and collection of evidence of war crimes of the Ukrainian authorities in Donbass, it was decided to create an Interdepartmental Commission to search for missing persons, as well as to search for burial places of the remains of those killed in the conflict zone in Donbass.
Another important humanitarian event was the arrival of the Russian vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus “Sputnik Light” in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic. After recalculation and distribution, the drug will become available in health care institutions where there are stationary vaccination points. Now there are 51 of them in the Republic.
In addition, residents of the DPR who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will receive a confirmation document with a QR-code. Citizens will be able to present a document of vaccination against COVID-19 upon presentation when leaving the DPR. In addition, the register will allow monitoring the progress of the vaccination campaign in the Republic.
These innovations were not the only ones over the past week. Thus, now the residents of the DPR who have received the citizenship of the Russian Federation will be able to receive advice on voting in the elections of deputies of the State Duma of Russia in special information centers. In total, 255 information centers are planned to be opened in the Republic. In these institutions, it will also be possible to get assistance in applying for an insurance number for an individual personal account (SNILS) and registering on the Unified Portal of Public Services.
The Ombudsman calls on citizens to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. Residents need to be especially careful in queues to receive documents. In this regard, as well as for personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the website of the Ministry of Health as soon as possible to get vaccinated. The Ombudsman reminds that the responsibility of ONE person during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic can save HUNDREDS of lives!
Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2221 complaints.
All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 749 complaints, economic rights – 169 complaints, social rights – 452 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 234 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 77 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 15 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 88 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 28 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 409 complaints.
- Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic
The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.
Within the period between 23 and 30 July 2021, 3 servicemen of the Republic sustained injuries.
Within the period between 1 January and 30 July 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 73 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 63 servicemen of the Republic and 10 civilians.
Within the period between 23 and 30 July 2021, according to updated data, 3 servicemen of the Republic died.
Within the period between 1 January and 30 July 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 5 civilians and 46 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.
It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 5012 people, including 91 children died.
Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.
- Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians
According to operational data, as of 30.07.2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 92 people.
As of 30.07.2021, 354 (353+1) people are on the list of missing persons.
– 1 man, born in 1963, went missing 06.07.2014 near the city of Debaltsevo.
- Register of displaced persons and affected citizens
At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).
With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.
There are currently 861 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 60 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 52 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to updated data, 9299 people, including 2197 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1828 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 310 children, 7471 people live in the housing fund, including 1887 children.