The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 23 and 29 October 2021

On 25 October, residents of the DPR celebrated the birthday of the main state attribute, namely, the flag of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The tricolor, where black means fertile land, blue means the Sea of Azov, and red means the blood that our defenders shed for the freedom of their native land, has been known to the whole world for 7 years as a symbol of the resilience and steadfastness of the people of Donbass.
Another pleasant event to this significant date was the news that more than 820 thousand people have already received passports of citizens of the DPR, which confirms the commitment of the population to the chosen path of independence and strengthens expectations for a brighter future.
Unfortunately, the holidays were overshadowed by the alarming situation at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine undertook a series of acts of sabotage against the civilian population of the Republic, in particular, by openly using UAV against one of the DPR refineries. The result of this thoughtless provocation almost became an ecological catastrophe, and it was a miracle that there were no casualties.
An even more serious crime was the illegal seizure of the settlement of Staromarievka by the AFU, which was located in the gray zone. Ignoring all the agreements, the Ukrainian militants occupied the village and, hiding behind the civilian population, began shelling the positions of the DPR DPM. At the moment, the situation remains tense.
During the specified period, the JCCC recorded 14 cases of violation of the regime of an open-ended ceasefire by Ukraine. In total, 141 pieces of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR.
However, the crisis can be traced not only at the front, but also in the negotiation process, which over the past 2 years has virtually completely reached a deadlock. The absolute inabilities to negotiate, as well as to honor their commitments, have already become a hallmark of the Ukrainian delegation in the Minsk process, especially in the humanitarian subgroup. It is for this reason that the DPR and LPR jointly demanded that the Ukrainian side withdraw Galina Tretyakova from the negotiation process, replacing her with a professional representative who is able to negotiate.
Moreover, the Republic is ready to return to the proposal, which was announced in January 2021, to transfer to a more worthy representative, as a gesture of goodwill, three women who are now serving sentences in a place of detention on the territory of the LDPR.
It was with the aim of actualizing the problems of the humanitarian situation in Donbass, as well as drawing attention to the observance of human rights, that the Ombudsman of the Republic initiated the start of an essay competition among students, dedicated to Human Rights Day on 10 December. You can learn more about the conditions of participation and requirements for registration of work on the official website of the Ombudsman.
The epidemiological situation in the Republic remains difficult. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has recently shown high rates of morbidity and mortality. Thus, according to the official data of the DPR Ministry of Health, at the moment 85,931 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country. 15156 patients are in treatment, 6624 cases are fatal.
In order to stabilize the situation, the Head of the Republic decided to introduce additional restrictions. Thus, from 25.10.2021, a ban is established on the holding of leisure, entertainment, cultural, physical culture, sports, exhibition, educational, advertising, public and other similar events in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic with the full-time presence of citizens, including in parks of culture and rest, entertainment centers and attractions.
In addition, the document establishes other restrictive measures that will act on the territory of the Republic. More information about all restrictions can be found in the Decree of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 321 fated 23.10.2021 on amendments to the Decree of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic dated 14.03.2021 No. 57 “On the Introducation of High Alert Regime”.
The Ombudsman calls on residents to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. For personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the Ministry of Health website to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 3214 complaints.
All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 1072 complaints, economic rights – 238 complaints, social rights – 643 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 337 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 101 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 23 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 134 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 37 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 629 complaints.
The number of appeals (complaints, applications) from citizens, submitted to the Office of DPR Ombudsman as of 29.10.2021
Personal rights
Human rights guarantees in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings
Enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare
Economic rights
Enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions
Enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families
Social rights
Enforcement of rights in the field of education
Issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR
- Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic
The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.
Within the period between 23 and 29 October, 3 servicemen of the Republic were injured.
Within the period between 1 January and 29 October 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 111 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 84 servicemen of the Republic and 27 civilians.
According to the updated data, within the period between 21 and 29 October 2021, 5 servicemen of the Republic died.
Within the period between 1 January and 29 October 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 6 civilians and 65 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of the armed aggression by Ukraine.
It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 5032 people including 91 children died.
Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.
- Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiersand civilians
According to operational data, as of 29.10.2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 94.
As of 29.10.2021, 353 people are on the list of missing persons.
- Register of displaced persons and affected citizens
At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).
With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.
There are currently 862 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 60 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 52 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to updated data, 9163 people, including 2180 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1807 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 314 children, 7356 people live in the housing fund, including 1866 children.