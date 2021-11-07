The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 23 and 29 October 2021

On 25 October, residents of the DPR celebrated the birthday of the main state attribute, namely, the flag of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The tricolor, where black means fertile land, blue means the Sea of ​​Azov, and red means the blood that our defenders shed for the freedom of their native land, has been known to the whole world for 7 years as a symbol of the resilience and steadfastness of the people of Donbass.

Another pleasant event to this significant date was the news that more than 820 thousand people have already received passports of citizens of the DPR, which confirms the commitment of the population to the chosen path of independence and strengthens expectations for a brighter future.

Unfortunately, the holidays were overshadowed by the alarming situation at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine undertook a series of acts of sabotage against the civilian population of the Republic, in particular, by openly using UAV against one of the DPR refineries. The result of this thoughtless provocation almost became an ecological catastrophe, and it was a miracle that there were no casualties.

An even more serious crime was the illegal seizure of the settlement of Staromarievka by the AFU, which was located in the gray zone. Ignoring all the agreements, the Ukrainian militants occupied the village and, hiding behind the civilian population, began shelling the positions of the DPR DPM. At the moment, the situation remains tense.

During the specified period, the JCCC recorded 14 cases of violation of the regime of an open-ended ceasefire by Ukraine. In total, 141 pieces of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR.

However, the crisis can be traced not only at the front, but also in the negotiation process, which over the past 2 years has virtually completely reached a deadlock. The absolute inabilities to negotiate, as well as to honor their commitments, have already become a hallmark of the Ukrainian delegation in the Minsk process, especially in the humanitarian subgroup. It is for this reason that the DPR and LPR jointly demanded that the Ukrainian side withdraw Galina Tretyakova from the negotiation process, replacing her with a professional representative who is able to negotiate.

Moreover, the Republic is ready to return to the proposal, which was announced in January 2021, to transfer to a more worthy representative, as a gesture of goodwill, three women who are now serving sentences in a place of detention on the territory of the LDPR.

It was with the aim of actualizing the problems of the humanitarian situation in Donbass, as well as drawing attention to the observance of human rights, that the Ombudsman of the Republic initiated the start of an essay competition among students, dedicated to Human Rights Day on 10 December. You can learn more about the conditions of participation and requirements for registration of work on the official website of the Ombudsman.

The epidemiological situation in the Republic remains difficult. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has recently shown high rates of morbidity and mortality. Thus, according to the official data of the DPR Ministry of Health, at the moment 85,931 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country. 15156 patients are in treatment, 6624 cases are fatal.

In order to stabilize the situation, the Head of the Republic decided to introduce additional restrictions. Thus, from 25.10.2021, a ban is established on the holding of leisure, entertainment, cultural, physical culture, sports, exhibition, educational, advertising, public and other similar events in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic with the full-time presence of citizens, including in parks of culture and rest, entertainment centers and attractions.

In addition, the document establishes other restrictive measures that will act on the territory of the Republic. More information about all restrictions can be found in the Decree of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 321 fated 23.10.2021 on amendments to the Decree of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic dated 14.03.2021 No. 57 “On the Introducation of High Alert Regime”.

The Ombudsman calls on residents to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. For personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the Ministry of Health website to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 3214 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 1072 complaints, economic rights – 238 complaints, social rights – 643 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 337 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 101 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 23 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 134 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 37 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 629 complaints.