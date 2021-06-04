The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 22 and 28 May 2021

26 May 2014 is the date, which will be forever in hearts of residents of the Republic. 7 years have gone since the day, when Ukrainian servicemen attacked the Donetsk Sergei Prokofiev International airport for the first time. The AFU fired from helicopter gunships and fighter aircrafts, including peaceful residents. Events of those days are still pain in hearts of residents of the Republic.
Unfortunately, the situation hasn’t been improved over the years. Representatives of the JCCC still fix regular shelling by the AFU, despite the existing cease-fire agreements. The last week was no exception. Thus, as a result of the shelling of Trudovskaya Mine settlement, a civilian, born in 1965, died. There was the shelling from prohibited 60 mm mortars. In this regard, the DPR General Prosecutor’s Office opened criminal proceedings. Sooner or later, all perpetrators for such crimes will be held accountable.
Another important occasion of the last week was the statement of the Chair of The Central Election Commission of Russia on the work on the organization of the voting in autumn elections to the State Duma for the Donbass residents. According to the statement, inhabitants of the Republic, having Russian passports, will be able to vote freely in the territory of the Rostov region. Also, the possibility of electronic voting for the mentioned citizens is being worked out.
Such announcements are the important signal for those, who wish to actively demonstrate the civilian position and take part in the political life of Russia.
Also, the last week was marked by two occasions, influencing the development of the scientific and technological base of the Republic. Thus, on 24 May, the exhibition of inventions of students and scientists of the DPR educational and scientific institutions was in the Donetsk National Technical University (DonNTU). In the course of the event, new inventions in the sphere of robotic technologies, bio-organic materials, building and medicine were presented. For example, one of the students invented the algorithm of planning of trajectory for the robotized system. It was based on a model of the musculoskeletal system and can be applied in the software of manipulators and exoskeletons – devices, helping disabled persons to restore the lost functions of the organism.
In addition, there was the scale Republican dictation in all DPR educational institutions to improve the quality of education. In total, 100 thousand people took part in the dictation. Authors of texts, dedicating to the Donbass history, Russian language and culture, were prose writers, poets and professors of the Republic.
Such events create the basis, on which our Homeland has always been based – science, development and work! Due to this, Donbass was, is and always will be a great, because power of the state is a merit of its people!
Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1449 complaints.
All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 485 complaints, economic rights – 109 complaints, social rights – 287 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 160 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 62 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 13 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 58 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 13 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 262 complaints.
- Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic
The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.
Within the period between 22 and 28 May 2021, according to updated data, 5 servicemen of the Republic sustained injuries.
Within the period between 1 January and 28 May 2021, according to updated data, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 43 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 36 servicemen of the Republic and 7 civilians.
Within the period between 22 and 28 May 2021, as a result of the shelling by the AFU of the suburbs of Donetsk (Trudovskaya Mine settlement) one civilian died.
Within the period between 1 January and 28 May 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 5 civilians and 34 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.
It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 5000 people, including 91 children died.
Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.
- Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiersand civilians
According to operational data, as of 28.05.2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 92 (90+2) people:
- 1 man, born in 1966, was detained 28.05.2020 in Mariupol;
- 1 man, born in 1967, was detained 28.12.2020 in Odessa.
As of 28.05.2021, 366 people are on the list of missing persons.
- Register of displaced persons and affected citizens
At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).
With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.
There are currently 852 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 53 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 9272 people, including 2183 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1855 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 314 underage children, 7417 people live in the housing fund, including 1869 children.