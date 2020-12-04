The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of hostilities between 21 and 27 November 2020

The current week in the Republic was marked by several significant occasions.

The well-known saying that a friend in need is a friend indeed once again proves the strength and depth of folk wisdom. The jubilee 100th humanitarian convoy from the Russian Federation, consisting of medical equipment, vaccines and drugs, is a vivid example of this. Throughout the difficult period of the armed confrontation between the DPR and the state of Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly come to the aid of the residents of Donbas at the most difficult times. Thousands of saved and grateful lives will forever remain true proofs of friendship and brotherhood between us.

However, the downside of the above saying can be seen in the actions of Ukraine. Thus, despite the current agreement on an open-ended ceasefire, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to regularly fire on residential areas and civilian objects of the Republic. Over the past week, representatives of the JCCC recorded more than 10 cases of shelling by the AFU. The placement of military equipment outside the designated storage areas and in the security zone is also regularly observed.

It was precisely such provocative and unfriendly actions on the part of the neighbouring state that contributed greatly to the Decree of the Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, ordering the residents of the DPR in reserve to come to the assembly points. This Decree applies only to citizens who are in reserve and assigned to military units. The purpose of this event is to verify the presence of these citizens in the Republic, as well as to form reserve units.

Understanding the mobilization forces in the Republic is important not only in order to protect against a possible military threat, but also can play an important role in countering the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

However, despite the difficulties, the authorities of the Republic managed to keep the level of epidemiological safety at the proper level. Thus, from the beginning of the pandemic to the present day, there are 10,478 registered and confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the DPR. 4461 patients are in treatment, 975 cases are fatal.

Also, the authorities of the Republic took additional measures at the borders, including with the Russian Federation to prevent the further spread of the virus threat. Thus, now citizens entering the territory of the DPR from the Russian Federation and having a residence permit in Ukraine can cross the border of the DPR only with the permission of the Interagency Operational Headquarters. This step was introduced due to the critically high incidence rate in Ukraine.

The Ombudsman continues to attentively explore and monitor the humanitarian situation in the Republic, also call citizens for being careful and follow the essential sanitary-epidemiological norms, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Ombudsman received 4862 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 2089 complaints, economic rights – 198 complaints, social rights – 736 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 459 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 135 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 16 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 139 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 44 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 1046 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Thus, on 12 November, two men sustained injuries as a result of armed aggression by the AFU in the settlement of Aleksandrovka.

Within the period between 21 and 27 November 2020, in the territory of the Republic, two servicemen of the Republic sustained injuries.

Within the period between 1 January and 27 November 2020, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 105 persons sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 70 servicemen of the Republic and 35 civilians (including 6 children and 11 women).

Within the period between 21 and 27 November 2020, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, there were no deaths.

Within the period between 1 January and 27 November 2020, in the territory of the DPR, 45 servicemen of the Republic and 5 civilians died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4959 persons, including 90 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the Ombudsman’s Office in DPR.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

Based on the updated figures as of 27th November 2020, there are about 103 people detained by the Ukrainian side:

There are 362 people on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centers).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, Territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 853 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 63 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 55 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6897 people, including 1534 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 2034 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 363 underage children, 4863 people live in the housing fund, including 1171 children.