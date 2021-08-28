The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 21 and 27 August 2021

The state of Ukraine celebrated the 30th anniversary of its independence in a very peculiar way. The whole sincerity of the speech by President Zelensky’s about the importance, unity and freedom of all Russian-speaking people living on the territory of temporarily controlled Ukraine and the LDPR can be very clearly traced over the past week.

Thus, literally an hour after the end of the celebrations on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Administrative Court cancelled the regional status of the Russian language in the region. The resolution states that the support of the Russian language at the regional level does not correspond to the current provisions of Ukrainian legislation, in particular, in the issue of compliance with the law on the mandatory use of the Ukrainian language in all spheres of life.

Another illustration of the importance of Russian-speaking citizens for the Ukrainian authorities is the situation on the Contact line. Thus, representatives of the JCCC recorded 8 cases of violation of the regime of an indefinite ceasefire by Ukraine. In total, 55 pieces of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR. As a result of the shelling, two civilians born in 1964 and 1994 were wounded.

Also, the “peaceful” intentions of Ukraine in relation to the inhabitants of the Republics can be seen in the fresh statement of the commander of the armed forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny about the need to prepare for offensive actions “to liberate the occupied territories”.

However, Donbass has long ceased to live with a view to Kiev in the hope that the Ukrainian authorities will fulfil their obligations under the Minsk Agreements. The Republics decide their own destiny. And the best proof of this thesis is the civic position of the inhabitants of the LDPR, their conscious desire and involvement in socio-political processes taking place both inside and outside their Land.

That’s why the Republic began to accept applications for free travel to the Rostov region to participate in the elections. Now residents of the DPR with Russian citizenship can apply for free travel to polling stations in the elections to the State Duma.

Another important event in the life of the Republic this week will be the celebration of the professional holiday of miners, as well as the City Day. The events will take place in Donetsk until August 29. On Saturday will be organized:

– a celebration of blacksmithing skills in the forged figures park;

– on Pushkin Boulevard – an exhibition of flowers, at noon – a competition and entertainment program for children;

– in the Lenin Comsomol park from 16:00 to 21:30 – the festival of jazz music “Donetsk Jazz”, including the Russian pianist, singer and composer Denis Mazhukov;

– in the Central Scherbakov Park of Culture and Leisure at 9:30 – a competition of children’s drawing on the asphalt, an exhibition of masters of arts and crafts, at 16:00 – a concert of Donetsk performers, and at 20:00 – a disco.

On Sunday everyone can visit:

– Celebration of the Theatre Square, which will begin at 14:00 in the square near the Donbass Opera.

– in the Scherbakov park, the events that will begin at 10:00 with the exhibition “City of Craftsmen” and a sports festival, from 11:00 to 16:00 – a festival of national cuisines. Also, the company “Flyboard Rostov” from 13:00 to 13:30 and from 16:00 to 16:30 will show a water show, and at 18:00 a concert will begin with the participation of artists from Russia. The concert will end with fireworks at 21:30.

However, when attending public events, citizens should be extremely careful as the threat of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus is still high. According to official data from the DPR Ministry of Health, 55,506 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country at the moment. 6518 patients are in treatment, 4041 cases are fatal.

The Ombudsman calls on residents to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. For personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the Ministry of Health website for vaccinations as soon as possible.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2538 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 853 complaints, economic rights – 190 complaints, social rights – 506 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 275 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 84 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 17 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 106 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 31 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 476 complaints.