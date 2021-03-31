The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of hostilities between 20 and 26 March 2021

The beginning of the week was marked by tragic events. On March 22, a sniper of the AFU brutally killed a civilian, a pensioner who was 71 years old. At the time of the incident, a man was feeding chickens in his yard. Then, while trying to evacuate the body, Ukrainian servicemen continued to fire accurately on the rescuers. This is the first murder of a civilian since the signing of additional measures for an open-ended ceasefire.

The inhumanity, cynicism and cruelty of those who committed this crime will not go unpunished! Donbass grieves, but forgets nothing. In this situation, the comments and statements of the official representatives of Ukraine in the “Minsk process” are striking, or rather their complete absence, which, incidentally, can also be regarded as a kind of “position”.

It is the connivance of the Ukrainian authorities with such actions of the AFU that lead to the escalation of the conflict. Thus, the JCCC observers over the past week recorded 8 cases of violation of the regime of an open-ended ceasefire by the AFU. Such settlements as Donetsk, Aleksandrovka, Kominternovo, Sakhanka, Spartak, Novaya Tavria and Petrovskoe were under fire.

However, the Ukrainian authorities, apparently, have much more important tasks than fulfilling their obligations under the Minsk agreements. For example, an appeal by individual members of the NSDC to prohibit the use of the term “Donbass”, as it is allegedly “a narrative imposed by Russia.” Certainly, the above actions of Kiev will “contribute” to the return of the sympathies of the inhabitants of the LDPR.

Nevertheless, contrary to the wishes of the Ukrainian authorities, the Republic continues to live and develop. Thus, last week, the Head of the DPR announced that in early April this year, the Donetsk Metallurgical Plant (DMZ) will be put into operation at full capacity. This became possible thanks to the almost complete reconstruction of the plant, as well as new investments.

The return to life of the heavy industry of Donbass should contribute to the gradual recovery of the DPR economy, which will entail the relevance of job search in the Republic among young professionals and graduates. In this regard, the policy of the state in interaction with universities, which must become the main source of personnel for enterprises and state institutions of the DPR, should become extremely important. An example of such a policy is the educational event “Career Day 2021” held on March 25. Thanks to this event, students were able to get advice from specialists from employment centres, get acquainted with current vacancies and establish a direct dialogue with representatives of departments and ministries. The organizer of communication between graduates and potential future employers was the Donbass Judicial Academy with the participation of employees of the Republican and Donetsk city Employment Centres.

Another important event, but already in the cultural life of the Republic, was the news about the beginning of the reconstruction of the Donetsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre named after A.B. Solovyanenko. In the course of the announced works, it is planned to carry out a large-scale renovation of the roof and facade of the theatre.

In addition, despite the beginning of spring warming, the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman urges citizens to be vigilant and continue to comply with the necessary sanitary standards until the official relaxation of quarantine measures by the state. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 808 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 250 complaints, economic rights – 55 complaints, social rights – 169 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 101 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 26 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 5 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 30 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 5 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 167 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 20 and 26 March 2021, according to the official sources, no one was injured.

Within the period between 1 January and 26 March 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 9 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 6 servicemen of the Republic and 3 civilians.

Within the period between 20 and 26 March 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, as a result of the shelling by the AFU, 2 servicemen of the Republic and one civilian man died.

Within the period between 1 January and 26 March 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 19 servicemen of the Republic and one civilian died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4981 people, including 90 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

As of March 26, 2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 90 people:

– 89 persons, the information on whom is absent or clarified by the Ukrainian side;

– 1 man was detained by the SSU officers on 27 November 2020.

As of March 26, 2021, 365 people are on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 852 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 53 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6717 people, including 1479 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1943 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 338 underage children, 4774 people live in the housing fund, including 1141 children.