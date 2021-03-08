The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of hostilities between 20 and 26 February 2021

February 23 is a date that holds a special place in the hearts of citizens of the Republic, because they respect their defenders like no one else. Today, in the days when the situation on the contact line remains extremely tense, our soldiers risk their lives every day for the safety and peace of Donbas civilians. We bow our heads before the courage and bravery of the people fighting for our freedom and independence!

The Republic has already deterred Ukrainian aggression on the front lines namely because of the perseverance and strength of our armed forces. The last week was no exception, during which the Armed Forces of Ukraine repeatedly used weapons prohibited by the agreements in the peaceful cities of Donbas. Thus, on February 25, more than 20 mines were fired in the area of ​​the village of Elenovka. Also, as a result of shelling in the settlement of Aleksandrovka, a civilian was wounded.

Such provocations on the part of Ukraine can lead to a full-scale military conflict and, as a result, to a humanitarian catastrophe, and civilian casualties. However, in all likelihood, the Ukrainian authorities are not too concerned about this issue, taking into account the fact that, with its shelling, Kiev actually purposefully prevents the delivery of humanitarian supplies from the UNHCR and the ICRC. Thus, humanitarian supplies from these organizations could not get to the LDPR due to their blocking by the AFU under the pretext of lack of security. The cynicism of this situation lies in the fact that Ukraine has warned the UN and the ICC in advance that it will shell our territories.

Such actions allow us to conclude that the situation is deliberately aggravated in the Republics, which, like the whole world, are in a state of struggle with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and need means of protection against the epidemic threat.

However, despite blocking the delivery of humanitarian supplies, the Republic continues to take active steps to improve the epidemiological situation in the state. Thus, on February 25, another shipment of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In turn, more than 26 thousand people have already registered for vaccination.

The Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR informs citizens that every resident of the Republic can sign up for vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus on the website of the Ministry of Health. The Ombudsman also calls on citizens to be vigilant and continue to comply with the necessary sanitary standards, until the official relaxation of quarantine measures by the state.

Another positive event in the life of the Republic was the performance of athletes from the DPR in the sambo championship in the Russian Federation. Sambo wrestlers of the Donetsk People’s Republic won 38 medals. The competition was attended by 120 athletes from a number of cities and regions of Russia. According to the results of the competition, the DPR team won 20 gold, 11 silver and 7 bronze medals. The victories of our citizens in sports and art, of course, have great importance and symbolize that the inhabitants of Donbas are talented, outstanding and hardworking people, who are rightfully proud of their native land!

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 464 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 130 complaints, economic rights – 33 complaints, social rights – 91 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 54 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 11 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 4 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 14 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 4 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 123 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 20 and 26 February 2021, as a result of the shelling by the AFU, one civilian and one serviceman of the Republic sustained injures.

Within the period between 1 January and 12 February 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 6 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 4 servicemen of the Republic and 2 civilians.

Within the period between 20 and 26 February 2021, according to the official sources, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 7 servicemen of the Republic died.

Within the period between 1 January and 26 February 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 9 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4971 people, including 90 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the Ombudsman’s Office in DPR.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

On 26.02.2021, there are about 89 people are detained by the Ukrainian side.

On 26.02.2021, there are 365 people on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centers).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, Territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 845 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 63 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 55 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6735 people, including 1487 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1969 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 341 underage children, 4766 people live in the housing fund, including 1146 children.