The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 19 and 25 June 2021

On 22 June, the Republic honoured one of the most memorable and sad dates in the history of our people – the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. It was on this day that German troops invaded the USSR 80 years ago. Hundreds of settlements of the Soviet Union along its entire western border were under the blows. Only incredible heroism and courage allowed the Red Army not only to survive this dastardly blow, but also to emerge victorious in the bloodiest war in the history of mankind.
Unfortunately, the thesis about the cyclical nature of history is once again reflected in the current realities of our Land. Like the troops of Nazi Germany, Ukrainian troops also prefer to strike dastardly in the back, despite the peace agreements. Thus, on 21 July, as a result of a mortar attack near Donetsk, three servicemen of the DPR DPM were killed, and another one was injured. For their evacuation, an ambulance was sent to the site, which also came under fire, one person died, four were injured.
Also, throughout the past week, shelling by the AFU on the peaceful territories of the DPR along the entire demarcation line did not stop also. In total, 20 cases of violation of an open-ended ceasefire by Ukraine were recorded. In total, 106 pieces of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR. Under fire were such settlements as: Donetsk, Lozovoe, Staromikhaylovka, Aleksandrovka Gorlovka (Gagarina mining settlement, 6/7 mining settlement, Shirokaya Balka), Ozeryanovka, Krasny Partizan, Mineralnoe, Novolaspa.
The increase in the intensity of shelling is directly related to the destructive position of the representatives of Ukraine at the negotiations in the CG, where they actually sabotage any attempts at a peaceful settlement of the conflict. Perhaps the situation can be positively influenced by new coordinators for political and humanitarian affairs, who should take up their duties at the next meetings.
However, the Republic never expects from Ukraine marked progress in the settlement of the conflict, actively engaging in building its own statehood and foreign policy. In particular, the DPR is developing mechanisms to simplify the procedure for obtaining SNILS and registration at the EPGU. According to the Head of the Republic Denis Pushilin:
“Now everyone has the opportunity to submit such applications. To do this, you must personally contact the offices of the Migration Service of the DPR MIA when submitting a set of documents for obtaining Russian citizenship, or submit applications separately if you have Russian citizenship.”
Also, the submission of relevant applications will be possible at the time of obtaining a Russian passport in the Rostov region and during a personal visit to the MFC RF.
The situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic remains relevant in the Republic. Thus, from the beginning of the pandemic to the present day, 42,504 registered and confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the DPR. 3660 patients are in treatment, 3210 – fatal cases.
In this regard, the Ombudsman calls on citizens to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. Especially these recommendations apply to residents who go on vacation in the summer. The Ombudsman strongly recommends that you familiarize yourself with the current regulations on crossing the state border of the DPR. More information about this can be found on the Ombudsman’s website in the “Extracts for legal literacy” section.
Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1797 complaints.
All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 590 complaints, economic rights – 133 complaints, social rights – 357 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 207 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 69 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 14 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 77 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 21 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 329 complaints.
- Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic
The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.
Within the period between 19 and 25 June 2021, 6 servicemen of the Republic sustained injuries.
Within the period between 1 January and 25 June 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 55 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 47 servicemen of the Republic and 8 civilians.
Within the period between 17 and 25 June 2021, according to the updated data, 7 servicemen died.
On 21 June 2021, the armed formations of Ukraine made an unprecedented act of aggression, as a result of which defenders of the Republic and also participants of the evacuation group were killed and injured.
From 10:10, the settlement of Staromikhaylovka and its suburbs were under the ongoing fire by the AFU more than three hours.
An agreement to harmonize an open-ended ceasefire was reached through the telephony at the level of heads of the JCCC sides in the frame of the coordination mechanism, and the evacuation group was sent to the site. The Ukrainian side knew about time and traffic route.
However, despite the agreements and the fact that the medical vehicle of the evacuation group was marked by a logo in the form of red crosses, at 13:30, the AFU opened again the targeted fire from SPG-9 guns on the moving car, with the result that one more serviceman died and four sustained injuries of varying severities.
On 24 June 2021, at 10:25, the armed formations of Ukraine in violation of paragraph “a” of the Measures of control and strengthen the ceasefire used an armed drone and stuck at the positions of the DPR People’s Militia in the area of the settlement of Staromikhaylovka. A defender of the Republic died as a result of the dropping of an unknown explosive device.
Within the period between 1 January and 25 June 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 5 civilians and 41 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.
It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 5007 people, including 91 children died.
Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.
- Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiersand civilians
According to operational data, as of 25.06.2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 92 people.
As of 25.06.2021, 353 people are on the list of missing persons.
- Register of displaced persons and affected citizens
At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).
With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.
There are currently 861 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 53 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to updated data, 9258 people, including 2209 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1833 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 310 children, 7425 people live in the housing fund, including 1899 children.