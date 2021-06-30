The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 19 and 25 June 2021

On 22 June, the Republic honoured one of the most memorable and sad dates in the history of our people – the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. It was on this day that German troops invaded the USSR 80 years ago. Hundreds of settlements of the Soviet Union along its entire western border were under the blows. Only incredible heroism and courage allowed the Red Army not only to survive this dastardly blow, but also to emerge victorious in the bloodiest war in the history of mankind.

Unfortunately, the thesis about the cyclical nature of history is once again reflected in the current realities of our Land. Like the troops of Nazi Germany, Ukrainian troops also prefer to strike dastardly in the back, despite the peace agreements. Thus, on 21 July, as a result of a mortar attack near Donetsk, three servicemen of the DPR DPM were killed, and another one was injured. For their evacuation, an ambulance was sent to the site, which also came under fire, one person died, four were injured.

Also, throughout the past week, shelling by the AFU on the peaceful territories of the DPR along the entire demarcation line did not stop also. In total, 20 cases of violation of an open-ended ceasefire by Ukraine were recorded. In total, 106 pieces of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR. Under fire were such settlements as: Donetsk, Lozovoe, Staromikhaylovka, Aleksandrovka Gorlovka (Gagarina mining settlement, 6/7 mining settlement, Shirokaya Balka), Ozeryanovka, Krasny Partizan, Mineralnoe, Novolaspa.

The increase in the intensity of shelling is directly related to the destructive position of the representatives of Ukraine at the negotiations in the CG, where they actually sabotage any attempts at a peaceful settlement of the conflict. Perhaps the situation can be positively influenced by new coordinators for political and humanitarian affairs, who should take up their duties at the next meetings.

However, the Republic never expects from Ukraine marked progress in the settlement of the conflict, actively engaging in building its own statehood and foreign policy. In particular, the DPR is developing mechanisms to simplify the procedure for obtaining SNILS and registration at the EPGU. According to the Head of the Republic Denis Pushilin:

“Now everyone has the opportunity to submit such applications. To do this, you must personally contact the offices of the Migration Service of the DPR MIA when submitting a set of documents for obtaining Russian citizenship, or submit applications separately if you have Russian citizenship.”

Also, the submission of relevant applications will be possible at the time of obtaining a Russian passport in the Rostov region and during a personal visit to the MFC RF.

The situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic remains relevant in the Republic. Thus, from the beginning of the pandemic to the present day, 42,504 registered and confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the DPR. 3660 patients are in treatment, 3210 – fatal cases.

In this regard, the Ombudsman calls on citizens to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. Especially these recommendations apply to residents who go on vacation in the summer. The Ombudsman strongly recommends that you familiarize yourself with the current regulations on crossing the state border of the DPR. More information about this can be found on the Ombudsman’s website in the “Extracts for legal literacy” section.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1797 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 590 complaints, economic rights – 133 complaints, social rights – 357 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 207 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 69 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 14 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 77 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 21 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 329 complaints.