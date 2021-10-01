The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 18 and 24 September 2021

About 200 thousand residents of the LDPR with Russian citizenship voted in the last elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation. Such a high turnout demonstrates a really high level of the civic awareness among the population of the Republic who took passports of the RF.

Moreover, in Ukraine, the participation of the residents of Donbass and Crimea in the Russian elections has already been condemned in Ukraine and sanctions imposed against international election observers. It seems so cynically amid the de facto prohibition to vote and take part in the Ukrainian elections for the residents of the LDPR that Kiev assiduously calls “its own” in all international platforms.

However, the real attitude of Ukraine towards the citizens of the LDPR can be seen in words of the adviser to president Zelensky, who declared the need for criminal prosecution of citizens of the LDPR who voted in elections to the State Duma of the RF.

Exactly the promotion and impunity for such statements is the main trigger of the ongoing mechanism of violence along the whole contact line. After all, “actual approval” of crimes against the civilian population of Donbas by a higher authority of Ukraine almost emboldens perpetrators in the Ukrainian army. Thus, over the last week the representatives of the JCCC recorded 12 cases of violation of an open-ended ceasefire regime by Ukraine. In total, 178 pieces of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR.

Such actions will not go unanswered. After all, every crime of the AFU is carefully recorded and investigated. For example, last week, experts of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Search for Missing Persons discovered and recovered the remains of 7 unknown victims of the Ukrainian aggression from a mass grave in Snezhnoye. Over the month of work, the bodies of 35 people were raised from the graves at this location.

However, despite all the difficulties, the Republic continues to live and develop. Thus, on 22 September the Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin signed into law “On ratification of the Treaty in the form of letters exchange on the creation of a single customs territory and the development of economic integration”.

The treaty will come into force after the exchange of instruments of ratification between Ministries for Foreign Affairs of the DPR and LPR.

Also, the week was marked by significant cultural events. A permanent exhibition of icons was opened for residents and guests of the capital in two halls of the Donetsk Republican Museum of Art. The exposition presents more than 80 icons from the museum’s collection, dating from the 17th – early 20th centuries and illustrating the features of various icon-painting schools. The museum will also display church items: copper Old Believer altarpiece and pectoral crosses, as well as manuscript and early printed liturgical editions of the 18th – early 20th centuries.

However, when attending public events, citizens should be extremely careful as the threat of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus is still high. Thus, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health of the DPR, at the moment 64,562 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country. 9037 patients are in treatment, 4708 cases are fatal.

The Ombudsman calls on residents to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. For personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the website of the Ministry of Health as soon as possible to get vaccinated.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2866 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 961 complaints, economic rights – 216 complaints, social rights – 567 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 307 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 96 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 22 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 117 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 34 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 546 complaints.