The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 18 and 24 January 2020

Recently, actions of members of far-right Ukrainian groups have caused much stir. Regular killings, attacks on journalists and representatives of national minorities, terrorist attacks, intimidation, desecration of monuments, and other crimes have long attracted the attention of the world community, which increasingly associates Ukraine with radical nationalist groups.

The British police counterterrorism guidelines contain a picture of a small coat of arms of Ukraine with the comment “Ukrainian trident (nationalist)” in the list of tattoos, section of signs and symbols of far-right groups. Commenting on the incident, British Minister of Security Brandon Lewis said the following:

“Unfortunately, far-right groups have used national symbols to identify themselves. And this was the reason why certain images were included in the guidelines.”

These measures indicate recognition of the real weight of Ukrainian nationalists in the criminal world and the threats that they may cause.

In turn, due to the lack of response of the Ukrainian authorities to the actions of far-right groups, on January 20, the Ukrainian human rights non-governmental organization Institute of Economic and Social Research “Respublika” (Republic) published a monitoring report “Ultra-Right Confrontation and Violence in Ukraine”. The report is dedicated to the activities of far-right groups in Ukraine, as well as to studying the causes and possible consequences of such activities. It covers the period from October 14, 2018 to October 14, 2019.

In the reporting period, the authors documented 137 cases of confrontation and violence by far-right groups, 48 of them were confrontation cases and 89 were cases of violence against property or people. The largest number of acts of violence and confrontation were committed by representatives of the C14 organization and the “National Corps”. There were 40 cases associated with C14, including 25 cases of violence. The “National Corps” was linked to 30 incidents with 21 cases of violence.

The victims of far-right attacks most often were opposition politicians and parties, representatives of government entities, businessmen, artists, representatives of ethnic minorities/migrants. Attacks against journalists or the media have also been recorded.

The researchers found that documented cases are illustrative of a systemic problem with far-right violence, which arises in the face of inaction, and sometimes even connivance of authorities.

Almost every report by international human rights defenders presents the atrocities of radical Ukrainian groups. Thus, such cases were documented in detail in the thematic Report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the human rights situation in Ukraine named “Civic space and fundamental freedoms ahead of the presidential, parliamentary and local elections in Ukraine in 2019-2020”, where the growth of crimes by far-right radical groups and the inaction of law enforcement agencies were recorded. In the report, radicals are associated with almost every human rights violation described and are mentioned in 12 episodes of violence and intimidation.

Ultimately, the apparent reluctance of the Ukrainian authorities to confront the radicals may further exacerbate the split in Ukrainian society, which already exists. Previously, the connivance of the authorities to the actions of nationalists had led to the armed conflict in Donbass, which has caused thousands of casualties, where citizens whose rights were not protected by the state decided to defend themselves.

In her activities, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic strongly promotes human rights and freedoms, ensures their protection and monitors their observance.

Upon a human rights violation, the need to restore one’s rights, to obtain legal advice or appeal against actions (omission) of state bodies or authorities, citizens can apply to the Ombudsman in a way that is convenient for them.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Ombudsman received 259 complaints.

All complaints received can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 68 complaints, economic rights – 13 complaints, social rights – 32 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 39 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 16 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 0 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 4 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 2 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 85 complaints (diagram 1).