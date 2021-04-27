The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 17 and 23 April 2021

It should never be forgotten that the main reason of the armed conflict between the LDPR and Ukraine was the violation of the fundamental rights of the Russian-speaking population of the country. In 2014, the Donbass residents asserted their rights to their native language and self-determination. Today, Donbass is ready to defend the rights and interests of Russian-speaking citizens not only in the Republics, but also in the Ukrainian regions!

It was this thesis of the DPR Head Denis Pushilin that set the tone for the forum “The unity of Russian: protection of rights and freedoms”, which has been taking place since April 22. According to the Head of the state, to help citizens of the territories temporarily controlled by Kiev, a humanitarian programme was developed to reunite the people of Donbass and support the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine, which was presented in the course of the forum. The Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova also took part in the event and made a presentation.

Such events are very important, especially against the background of the aggravation of the situation on the Contact line, because military provocations are beneficial to Kiev for even more oppression of the rights of the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the turbulent situation on the Contact line provoked by the AFU also has consequences that are truly dangerous for the life of the civilian population. Thus, according to the JCCC, last week the Kiev army dealt a massive blow to Gorlovka; 6 artillery shells of 152 mm calibre, 21 mines of 120 mm calibre were fired. Half an hour later, another 6 mines of 82 and 120 mm were fired on the vicinity. In turn, a day earlier, on the western outskirts of Donetsk, a civilian born in 1961 was wounded in the head as a result of shelling by the armed formations of Ukraine. At the time of the shelling, the man was in the courtyard of his house. The victim was hospitalized with an open fracture of parietal bone on the left with the damage of the external cortical bone to the neurosurgery of the Donetsk Clinical Territorial Medical Alliance. He is currently in the operating room. He is in bad shape.

However, despite the difficult situation at the front, the Republic continues to live and develop. Thus, last week the workers of the Donetsk Metallurgical Plant started blowing out blast furnace No. 1. According to the DMZ management, the production of cast iron is planned in a few days. Approximately a month after the start of blowing, it is planned to bring the blast furnace to technological parameters and receive pig iron in accordance with GOST. The plans of the plant for 2021 already include the production of 403,990 tons of pig iron and 267,104 tons of continuously cast billets.

In addition, active construction work is underway in the Republic. Thus, the first park in the DPR for extreme sports and family recreation will appear by the summer on the bank of the ‘Second Drinking Pond’ in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. It is assumed that the landscaped coastal zone will be two hundred meters. A well with a depth of 40 meters has already been drilled on the territory with drinking water, which will supply the complex. Cleaning of the bottom of the reservoir will begin in the near future. People of all ages will be able to relax in the new park. Young visitors will have access to a playground with slides and swings; in shallow water, a children’s swimming area will be organized for them.

It should also be noted that against the background of the aggravation of the situation associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as the end of the heating season, the Ombudsman urges citizens to be vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. In addition, the Ombudsman strongly recommends to sign up for vaccination on the website of the Ministry of Health without fail.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1107 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 358 complaints, economic rights – 79 complaints, social rights – 236 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 126 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 43 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 7 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 43 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 8 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 207 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 12 and 23 April 2021, according to the official sources, one civilian and four servicemen sustained injuries.

Within the period between 1 January and 23 April 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 20 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 14 servicemen of the Republic and 6 civilians.

Within the period between 17 and 23 April 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, two servicemen of the Republic died.

Within the period between 1 January and 23 April 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 22 servicemen of the Republic and 3 civilians died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4986 people, including 91 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

As of April 23, 2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 90 people.

As of April 23, 2021, 365 people are on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 853 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 53 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6737 people, including 1460 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1927 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 337 underage children, 4810 people live in the housing fund, including 1123 children.