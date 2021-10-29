The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 16 and 22 October 2021

This year, residents of Donbass more and more often become victims of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The systematicity with which peaceful territories are under the shelling clearly speaks of the criminal intent in the actions of the Ukrainian commanders. This thesis is supported by the recent statement of the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Valery Zaluzhny, which de-facto allowed violating the ceasefire measures, giving carte blanche to commit illegal actions against residents of the DPR.

We can observe the consequences in the events of the last days. Thus, as a result of shelling from the Armed Forces of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk, two civilians were injured: a child and a girl. In total, over the past week, the JCCC recorded 9 cases of violation of the regime of an open-ended ceasefire by Ukraine. In total, 114 pieces of ammunition were fired across the territory of the DPR.

The situation with the detention by the Ukrainian security forces of an employee of the LPR JCCC in the area of ​​the Pervomaisk-Zolotoye checkpoint remains difficult. The almost complete lack of response from the OSCE and the international community to Kiev’s behavior in terms of compliance with the Minsk Agreements is striking. This incident extremely complicates the conflict settlement process in Donbass, as well as all further work of the negotiating subgroups.

In turn, the failure to respond to regular violations by Ukraine may lead to a new round of the armed conflict, in which thousands of civilians have already died.

Unfortunately, as a result of intense hostilities, many children lost their parents… It was with the aim of helping the affected young citizens of the Republic, 3 years ago, the DPR People’s Council’s deputies created the “Wish Tree” project. Daria Morozova, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR, is traditionally a participant in this social event. During the ceremonial opening of the action in the Donetsk State Academic Music and Drama Theatre named after Mark Brovun, the Ombudsman tore a leaf from a symbolic tree. Thus, the name of the child, whose dream will come true thanks to the Ombudsman, was determined.

As before, another front remains dangerous for citizens – the epidemiological one. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has recently shown high rates of morbidity and mortality. So, according to the official data of the DPR Ministry of Health, at the moment 79,481 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country. 13311 patients are in treatment, 6182 cases are fatal.

The next delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be in November that will contribute to the improvement of the epidemiological situation: the two-component ‘Gam-COVID-VAK’ of the ‘Sputnik V’ trademark and the one-component ‘Sputnik Light’.

However, despite the difficulties, the Republic is still actively developing its social and cultural life both inside and abroad. For example, last week the ‘Art-Donbass’ Art Museum presented a mobile exhibition of watercolors by Donetsk painters, ‘Paints of the Steppe Giants’ in Pyatigorsk, the center of the North Caucasus Federal District. This exhibition consisted of 26 original works by 14 authors.

The Ombudsman calls on residents to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. For personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the Ministry of Health website to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 3148 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 1052 complaints, economic rights – 236 complaints, social rights – 626 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 330 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 101 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 22 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 131 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 36 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 614 complaints.