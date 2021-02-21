The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of hostilities between 13 and 19 February 2021

Today, in the third decade of the 21st century, it is difficult to imagine a country on the European continent for which terrorism can become an official state policy. However, unfortunately, modern Ukraine is such a state. Another proof of this thesis was the attempt on the life of the commander of the People’s Militia of the DPR Sergey Petrov and his minor daughter. It was a miracle that father and daughter survived.

This monstrous crime once again demonstrates the true face of the Ukrainian authorities that is ready even to kill an innocent child. Against this background, the situation on the contact line is not surprising. Thus, despite the agreed early safety guarantees during repair work in the settlement of Zaytsevo, the AFU twice carried out a massive shelling of the settlement from heavy weapons. A total of 20 mines with a caliber of 120 mm were fired. Apparently, in this way, Ukraine is demonstrating its “peaceful” intentions regarding the implementation of the “Minsk agreements”.

It is for the suppression of such provocations, as well as in order to find more effective methods for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the DPR initiated the creation of the international scientific and practical conference “On the implementation of the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas” in the capital of Belarus. This decision was made due to the actual blocking of negotiations in the Contact Group because of the position of Kiev. It is planned to involve representatives of the DPR, the LPR, Ukraine, the OSCE and the countries-guarantors of the “Minsk agreements” in participation.

Also, international cooperation over the past week has delighted the residents of the Republic with two important events. Thus, Donetsk National University has successfully completed the passage of state accreditation in the Russian Federation for all educational programs of master’s degree and specialty. This agreement became the next step in the successful integration of the Republic into the educational and scientific space of the Russian Federation.

Another significant event and that is a demonstration of true friendship between peoples was the transfer of humanitarian aid to the DPR from the Republic of South Ossetia. Thus, we received SARS-CoV-2 Antibody reagent kits for 10,000 tests for the detection of antibodies. The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin thanked the leadership and residents of the Republic of South Ossetia for their support, calling it important and timely.

In this regard, the Ombudsman for Human Rights in the DPR informs citizens that every resident of the Republic can sign up for vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus on the website of the Ministry of Health. The Ombudsman also urges citizens to be vigilant and continue to comply with the necessary sanitary standards until the official easing of quarantine measures by the state. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 423 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 116 complaints, economic rights – 30 complaints, social rights – 88 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 47 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 10 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 2 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 11 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 4 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 115 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 13 and 19 February 2021, there were no injuries.

Within the period between 1 January and 12 February 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4 persons sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 3 servicemen of the Republic and 1 civilian.

Within the period between 13 and 19 February 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, no one died.

Within the period between 1 January and 19 February 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 2 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4964 persons, including 90 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the Ombudsman’s Office in DPR.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

On 19.02.2021, there are about 89 (98-9) people are detained by the Ukrainian side, including:

89 people, the information on whom is absent or clarified by the Ukrainian side;

9 people are excluded, due to the fact of searching them by the LPR.

On 19.02.2021, there are 365 people on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centers).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, Territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 845 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 63 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 55 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6763 people, including 1495 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1989 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 348 underage children, 4783 people live in the housing fund, including 1147 children.