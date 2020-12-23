The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of hostilities between 12 and 18 December 2020

The current week in the Republic was marked by several significant occasions.

One of the most important indicators of the democratic nature of a society of a state has always been openness and the possibility of direct communication between citizens and the government. An example of such feedback is often the regular direct lines of heads of states, during which they answer acute questions from the people. Events of this format are also often held in the DPR. Thus, on 15 December, a direct line took place with the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin. The leader of the state answered the topical issues of the country’s residents live. Heads of ministries and departments, heads of cities and districts were also online.

During the dialogue, the issues of restoring social facilities, the economy, increasing the amount of social benefits and wages for public sector employees in 2021, education, as well as canceling the curfew during the New Year holidays were discussed.

A separate topic of the direct line was the discussion of the financial microcredit program, which will start in 2021. The chairman of the Central Republic Bank of the DPR, Andrei Petrenko, noted that the first applications for loans will be accepted in February, and the total amount of funds that the CRB plans to direct to this program is about 200 million rubles. Lending terms, including the required package of documents for considering applications, will be published on the website of the CRB in January 2021.

These innovations will have a positive effect on stimulating the economy of the Republic, which is experiencing difficulties due to the blockade from Ukraine, as well as regular attacks by the AFU, which is being continued despite the current agreement on an open-ended ceasefire.

Thus, on 18 December 18, the AFU opened fire on the settlements of Dzerzhinskoe and Leninskoye using mortars, firing 16 mines. As a result, two servicemen of the Republic were killed. This situation is a matter of concern, as shelling is increasing every day and can provoke a full-scale armed conflict between the sides.

Unfortunately, provocations from the Ukrainian side occur not only on the contact line, but also in the negotiations of the Contact Group. This tendency did not pass by the meeting of the working group on humanitarian issues held on 15 December. In particular, Kiev’s refusal to fulfill its obligations on the procedural “cleansing” of the participants of the exchanges that took place in December 2019 and April 2020, led to the disruption of the opportunity to conduct new exchanges before the end of this year. Thus, due to the fault of Ukraine, hundreds of people will not be able to spend the New Year holidays with their relatives and friends.

Such unfriendly steps from Kiev pose a particular danger against the backdrop of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. In total, from the beginning of the pandemic to the present day, 13,251 registered and confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the DPR. 4143 patients are being treated, 1200 cases are fatal.

However, despite the difficulties, a significant improvement in the epidemiological situation is recorded in the Republic. This is undoubtedly a merit of the high professionalism and dedication of the Donbas doctors, as well as government agencies that are helping to eliminate this problem. The assistance of the Russian Federation, which humanitarian convoys regularly supply medicines and medical equipment to the DPR, also plays an important role. Thus, on 17 December, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation delivered aid to the Republic with a total weight of about 19 tons. This support will help to send drugs to medical institutions for the treatment of patients with mental disorders, medical devices and chemical reagents for laboratory research, as well as medical equipment for high-tech interventions in the field of cardiac surgery.

The Ombudsman continues to attentively explore and monitor the humanitarian situation in the Republic, also call citizens for being careful and follow the essential sanitary-epidemiological norms, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Ombudsman received 5044 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 2131 complaints, economic rights – 218 complaints, social rights – 783 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 467 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 151 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 17 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 148 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 48 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 1081 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 12 and 18 December 2020, in the territory of the Republic, no injured and dead people were fixed.

Within the period between 1 January and 18 December 2020, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 105 persons sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 70 servicemen of the Republic and 35 civilians (including 6 children and 11 women).

Within the period between 12 and 17 December 2020, in the territory of the Republic, no injured and dead people were fixed.

Within the period between 1 January and 17 December 2020, in the territory of the DPR, 47 servicemen of the Republic and 5 civilians died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4961 persons, including 90 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the Ombudsman’s Office in DPR.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers andcivilians

Based on the updated figures as of 11th December 2020, there are about 103 people detained by the Ukrainian side:

There are 362 people on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centers).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, Territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 833 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 63 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 55 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6768 people, including 1493 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 2016 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 354 underage children, 4752 people live in the housing fund, including 1139 children.