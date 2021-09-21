The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 11 and 17 September 2021

Despite the destructive position of Ukraine in the Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, the Republic continues to independently take active steps in solving pressing humanitarian problems. Such initiative, in the background of Kiev’s passivity, finds an increasing response among international organizations. In particular, the International Committee of the Red Cross has positively assessed the creation in the DPR of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Search of Missing Persons. The ICRC also actively supports the work of the team on the search for and exhumation of bodies by providing materials and equipment to carry out its activities.

However, last week Kiev also demonstrated “its approach” in solving the humanitarian problems of the residents of the Republic by organizing a real terrorist act. Thus, on 11 September, as a result of the shelling of Ukrainian UAV, an explosion occurred at the tank farm in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. As a result, 1.3 tons of fuel were destroyed.

However, the AFU have never stopped at just one crime. Over the past week, representatives of the JCCC recorded 16 cases of violation of the regime of an indefinite ceasefire by Ukraine. In total, 207 units of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR. As a result of the shelling, three civilians born in 1987, 1991 and 1963 were seriously injured.

But even despite the difficult situation on the demarcation line, the Republic continues to actively develop and prepare for the autumn-winter period. Thus, the agrarians of the Amvrosievsky district have started sowing winter wheat. At present, sowing of winter wheat has already been carried out on an area of ​​490 hectares.

Donbass also intends to once again demonstrate its cultural wealth. In particular, the artists of the Donetsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre. A.B. Solovyanenko will perform at the VI Festival of Musical Theatres “See Music” in Moscow. The Donbass Opera will present the opera Masquerade Ball by Giuseppe Verdi and the one-act ballets “Bolero … checkmate” by Maurice Ravel and “Tango … a love story” by Astor Piazzolla. Performances will take place on 20 and 21 September at the Moscow Novaya Opera Theatre. E. Kolobova.

Another important event for the majority of residents of the DPR was the beginning of voting in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation. Polling stations are already open throughout the country. Citizens of the DPR who have Russian citizenship can exercise their suffrage directly at polling stations located in the Rostov region, as well as through remote electronic voting. For remote participation in the elections, it was necessary to register in advance on the REV website, confirming your personal data on the “State Services” portal. For residents of the DPR and LPR, both options are also available. The Ombudsman reminds that citizens should be more careful when voting in person, since the threat of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus is still high. Thus, according to official data from the DPR Ministry of Health, at the moment, 61,834 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country. 7802 patients are in treatment, 4554 cases are fatal.

The Ombudsman calls on residents to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. For personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the website of the Ministry of Health as soon as possible to get vaccinated.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2797 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 929 complaints, economic rights – 211 complaints, social rights – 554 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 304 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 94 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 22 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 112 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 34 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 537 complaints.