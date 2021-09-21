The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 11 and 17 September 2021

Despite the destructive position of Ukraine in the Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, the Republic continues to independently take active steps in solving pressing humanitarian problems. Such initiative, in the background of Kiev’s passivity, finds an increasing response among international organizations. In particular, the International Committee of the Red Cross has positively assessed the creation in the DPR of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Search of Missing Persons. The ICRC also actively supports the work of the team on the search for and exhumation of bodies by providing materials and equipment to carry out its activities.
However, last week Kiev also demonstrated “its approach” in solving the humanitarian problems of the residents of the Republic by organizing a real terrorist act. Thus, on 11 September, as a result of the shelling of Ukrainian UAV, an explosion occurred at the tank farm in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. As a result, 1.3 tons of fuel were destroyed.
However, the AFU have never stopped at just one crime. Over the past week, representatives of the JCCC recorded 16 cases of violation of the regime of an indefinite ceasefire by Ukraine. In total, 207 units of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR. As a result of the shelling, three civilians born in 1987, 1991 and 1963 were seriously injured.
But even despite the difficult situation on the demarcation line, the Republic continues to actively develop and prepare for the autumn-winter period. Thus, the agrarians of the Amvrosievsky district have started sowing winter wheat. At present, sowing of winter wheat has already been carried out on an area of 490 hectares.
Donbass also intends to once again demonstrate its cultural wealth. In particular, the artists of the Donetsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre. A.B. Solovyanenko will perform at the VI Festival of Musical Theatres “See Music” in Moscow. The Donbass Opera will present the opera Masquerade Ball by Giuseppe Verdi and the one-act ballets “Bolero … checkmate” by Maurice Ravel and “Tango … a love story” by Astor Piazzolla. Performances will take place on 20 and 21 September at the Moscow Novaya Opera Theatre. E. Kolobova.
Another important event for the majority of residents of the DPR was the beginning of voting in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation. Polling stations are already open throughout the country. Citizens of the DPR who have Russian citizenship can exercise their suffrage directly at polling stations located in the Rostov region, as well as through remote electronic voting. For remote participation in the elections, it was necessary to register in advance on the REV website, confirming your personal data on the “State Services” portal. For residents of the DPR and LPR, both options are also available. The Ombudsman reminds that citizens should be more careful when voting in person, since the threat of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus is still high. Thus, according to official data from the DPR Ministry of Health, at the moment, 61,834 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country. 7802 patients are in treatment, 4554 cases are fatal.
The Ombudsman calls on residents to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. For personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the website of the Ministry of Health as soon as possible to get vaccinated.
Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2797 complaints.
All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 929 complaints, economic rights – 211 complaints, social rights – 554 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 304 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 94 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 22 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 112 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 34 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 537 complaints.
- Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic
The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.
According to updated data, within the period between 07 and 17 September, 5 peaceful citizens and 8 servicemen were wounded.
Within the period between 1 January and 10 September 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 99 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 75 servicemen of the Republic and 24 civilians.
Within the period between 11 and 17 September 2021, 2 serviceman of the Republic died.
Within the period between 1 January and 17 September 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 6 civilians and 57 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.
It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 5024 people, including 91 children died.
Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.
- Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiersand civilians
According to operational data, as of 17.09.2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 92 people.
As of 17.09.2021, 354 people are on the list of missing persons.
- Register of displaced persons and affected citizens
At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).
With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.
There are currently 861 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 60 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 52 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to updated data, 9182 people, including 2168 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1799 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 311 children, 7383 people live in the housing fund, including 1857 children.