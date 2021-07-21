The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 10 and 16 July 2021

The current week was marked by a number of significant events for the Donetsk People’s Republic. Thus, on July 15, the “Russia-Donbass: Unity of Priorities” forum was held in the capital of the Republic. The forum was dedicated to the achievements of modern Russia in political, scientific, cultural, educational, technological and other spheres. The participants of this event were representatives of the leadership of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, guests from the Russian Federation, politicians, scientists, cultural workers, teachers, athletes, military personnel and representatives of public organizations. The event was opened by the DPR Head Denis Pushilin. In his speech, he focused on the need for the comprehensive integration of Donbass, one of the key steps of which will be the participation of residents of the Republics in the elections of deputies to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.
“Russia is where the Russian word sounds and where people live in the Russian tradition according to the Russian moral law and truth. This truth is the strength of the Russian people!” – said the DPR Head.
An important factor in covering the humanitarian component of the conflict in Donbass is the interaction of the authorities of the Republic with representatives of international organizations. In this regard, the visit to Donetsk on July 13 of the Head of the Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine Florence Gillette was significant. During the working trip, Ms. Gillette had a meeting with the recipients of humanitarian aid in the city of Dokuchaevsk, as well as with the leadership of the Republic. Thus, during a personal conversation with the DPR Head, issues on the humanitarian situation in the Republic were discussed. Ms. Gillette said that this year the ICRC will donate 35 oxygen concentrators to medical institutions in the DPR.
Along with this, it is worth noting the activities of institutions that are part of the structure of social protection of the DPR, which are strategically important for the population. These institutions include the Donetsk Republican Prosthetic and Orthopaedic Centre, which is the only enterprise in the Republic that specializes in the production of individual technical means of rehabilitation. Thanks to its activities, in the first half of 2021, almost 3.5 thousand people were provided with its products, according to the DPR Ministry of Labour and Social Policy.
Unfortunately, along with such positive events, we have to state the fact that the tense situation on the front line remains. Over the past week, the Representation of the DPR in the JCCC recorded 28 cases of violation of the silence by the armed formations of Ukraine. The following settlements were in the shelling zone: Staromikhaylovka, Signalnoye, Kominternovo, Donetsk (Octyabrskaya mine settlement), Leninskoe, Krasny Partizan, Veseloe, Bezymennoe, Golmovsky, Aleksandrovka, Gorlovka (6/7 mine settlement) , Gorlovka (Gagarin mine settlement), October, Zaichenko, Novolaspa, Sakhanka. As a result of the shelling, damages of the civilian infrastructure in the Octyabrskaya mine settlement, as well as in the settlements of Golmovsky and Staromikhaylovka were recorded.
Despite the difficult military situation in the region, the Republic pays special attention to the development of one of the key components of a strong state – education. Thus, the DPR Government is carrying out planned work to train qualified personnel for all industries, in particular, future doctors. The implementation of the project to create a simulation centre in this matter plays an important role. This centre will allow solving a number of problems, including the possibility of conducting primary specialized and re-accreditation of doctors. Also, the range of application of simulation equipment for mastering practical skills by students will expand. The project is scheduled to be fully completed in May of 2022.
Another significant event of the week is the release of a postcard and a stamp by the Post of Donbass on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the international project Postcrossing. The Republic joined the international project for the exchange of postcards in 2018. This exchange format allows residents of the DPR to send cards to people around the world, thereby expanding the geographic circle of communication.
Also, the past week was marked by the creative victories of the Republic. From 6 to 11 July 2021, the festival-competition of the national patriotic song “Krasnaya Gvozdika” named after I.D. Kobzon in the city of Kerch was held. During the event artists from Donetsk presented a large concert program “Music of Donbass”. Thus, according to the results of the competition, the artists of the Donetsk State Academic Music and Drama Theatre named after Mark Brovun Natalya Kachura and Margarita Lisovina became the winner of the III degree.
The sanitary and epidemiological situation in the world associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic remains tense. According to official data from the DPR Ministry of Health, as of 16 July, 453,780 cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded in the Republic. 2854 patients are in treatment, 3427 cases – fatal.
In this regard, the Ombudsman calls on citizens to remain vigilant and observe the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards.
Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2082 complaints.
All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 704 complaints, economic rights – 150 complaints, social rights – 416 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 227 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 73 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 15 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 82 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 26 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 389 complaints.
The number of appeals (complaints, applications) from citizens, submitted to the Office of DPR Ombudsman as of 16.07.2021
Personal rights
Human rights guarantees in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings
Enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare
Economic rights
Enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions
Enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families
Social rights
Enforcement of rights in the field of education
Issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR
- Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic
The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.
Within the period between 07 and 16 July 2021, according to updated data, 7 servicemen of the Republic and 1 civilian woman sustained injuries.
Within the period between 1 January and 16 July 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 69 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 59 servicemen of the Republic and 10 civilians.
Within the period between 10 and 16 July 2021, no one died.
Within the period between 1 January and 16 July 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 5 civilians and 42 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.
It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 5008 people, including 91 children died.
Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.
- Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians
According to operational data, as of 16.07.2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 92 people.
As of 16.07.2021, 353 people are on the list of missing persons.
- Register of displaced persons and affected citizens
At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).
With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.
There are currently 861 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 60 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 52 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to updated data, 9289 people, including 2249 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1830 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 309 children, 7459 people live in the housing fund, including 1940 children.