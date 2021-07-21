The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 10 and 16 July 2021

The current week was marked by a number of significant events for the Donetsk People’s Republic. Thus, on July 15, the “Russia-Donbass: Unity of Priorities” forum was held in the capital of the Republic. The forum was dedicated to the achievements of modern Russia in political, scientific, cultural, educational, technological and other spheres. The participants of this event were representatives of the leadership of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, guests from the Russian Federation, politicians, scientists, cultural workers, teachers, athletes, military personnel and representatives of public organizations. The event was opened by the DPR Head Denis Pushilin. In his speech, he focused on the need for the comprehensive integration of Donbass, one of the key steps of which will be the participation of residents of the Republics in the elections of deputies to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

“Russia is where the Russian word sounds and where people live in the Russian tradition according to the Russian moral law and truth. This truth is the strength of the Russian people!” – said the DPR Head.

An important factor in covering the humanitarian component of the conflict in Donbass is the interaction of the authorities of the Republic with representatives of international organizations. In this regard, the visit to Donetsk on July 13 of the Head of the Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine Florence Gillette was significant. During the working trip, Ms. Gillette had a meeting with the recipients of humanitarian aid in the city of Dokuchaevsk, as well as with the leadership of the Republic. Thus, during a personal conversation with the DPR Head, issues on the humanitarian situation in the Republic were discussed. Ms. Gillette said that this year the ICRC will donate 35 oxygen concentrators to medical institutions in the DPR.

Along with this, it is worth noting the activities of institutions that are part of the structure of social protection of the DPR, which are strategically important for the population. These institutions include the Donetsk Republican Prosthetic and Orthopaedic Centre, which is the only enterprise in the Republic that specializes in the production of individual technical means of rehabilitation. Thanks to its activities, in the first half of 2021, almost 3.5 thousand people were provided with its products, according to the DPR Ministry of Labour and Social Policy.

Unfortunately, along with such positive events, we have to state the fact that the tense situation on the front line remains. Over the past week, the Representation of the DPR in the JCCC recorded 28 cases of violation of the silence by the armed formations of Ukraine. The following settlements were in the shelling zone: Staromikhaylovka, Signalnoye, Kominternovo, Donetsk (Octyabrskaya mine settlement), Leninskoe, Krasny Partizan, Veseloe, Bezymennoe, Golmovsky, Aleksandrovka, Gorlovka (6/7 mine settlement) , Gorlovka (Gagarin mine settlement), October, Zaichenko, Novolaspa, Sakhanka. As a result of the shelling, damages of the civilian infrastructure in the Octyabrskaya mine settlement, as well as in the settlements of Golmovsky and Staromikhaylovka were recorded.

Despite the difficult military situation in the region, the Republic pays special attention to the development of one of the key components of a strong state – education. Thus, the DPR Government is carrying out planned work to train qualified personnel for all industries, in particular, future doctors. The implementation of the project to create a simulation centre in this matter plays an important role. This centre will allow solving a number of problems, including the possibility of conducting primary specialized and re-accreditation of doctors. Also, the range of application of simulation equipment for mastering practical skills by students will expand. The project is scheduled to be fully completed in May of 2022.

Another significant event of the week is the release of a postcard and a stamp by the Post of Donbass on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the international project Postcrossing. The Republic joined the international project for the exchange of postcards in 2018. This exchange format allows residents of the DPR to send cards to people around the world, thereby expanding the geographic circle of communication.

Also, the past week was marked by the creative victories of the Republic. From 6 to 11 July 2021, the festival-competition of the national patriotic song “Krasnaya Gvozdika” named after I.D. Kobzon in the city of Kerch was held. During the event artists from Donetsk presented a large concert program “Music of Donbass”. Thus, according to the results of the competition, the artists of the Donetsk State Academic Music and Drama Theatre named after Mark Brovun Natalya Kachura and Margarita Lisovina became the winner of the III degree.

The sanitary and epidemiological situation in the world associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic remains tense. According to official data from the DPR Ministry of Health, as of 16 July, 453,780 cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded in the Republic. 2854 patients are in treatment, 3427 cases – fatal.

In this regard, the Ombudsman calls on citizens to remain vigilant and observe the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2082 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 704 complaints, economic rights – 150 complaints, social rights – 416 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 227 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 73 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 15 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 82 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 26 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 389 complaints.