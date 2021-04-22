The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 10 and 16 April 2021

Seven years ago, on 14 April, the Ukrainian authorities launched a so-called “anti-terrorist operation” against the civilian population of Donbass. The criminal decision was made by the NSDC on 13 April 2014, after which acting president of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchinov introduced it into force. The result of this cruel decree was more than 15 thousand dead, tens of thousands of victims and catastrophic destruction of Donbass.

And now, despite all the efforts that were made by the members of the Contact group for the settlement of the situation in Donbass, the Ukrainian authorities are returning to the same thinking that entailed tears and victims among the civilian population of the Republics.

Thus, last week, a civilian born in 1964 was killed as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kiev district of Donetsk. The man was killed by a fragment of a Ukrainian 122 mm shell in his own apartment. It should be reminded, that these heavy weapons are prohibited by the Minsk agreements and armistice agreements. On the same day, the Ukrainian army violated the ceasefire at least five times, firing mortars, grenade launchers and small arms. Such settlements as Donetsk, Staromikhaylovka, Lozovoe, Veseloe and Yasnoe were under fire.

Such actions by Kiev are further evidence of the unprecedented growth of military intentions of the Ukrainian authorities. The growth of tension not only on the borders, but also in the central parts of the Republics can at any time lead to the resumption of the full-scale hostilities.

However, caring for civilians has never been a priority for the Kiev authorities that have established the economic blockade. But Ukraine is not the whole world, many states and their sympathetic citizens seek to help with humanitarian aid the population of the Republics.

Thus, on 15 April, the Donbass Development Centre delivered a humanitarian convoy from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with cargo weighing more than 17 tons. It consists of medical equipment to combat the COVID-19 virus and prevent this disease. Disinfection chambers, autoclaves-sterilizers, oxygenators, germicidal lamps and rebreathers, oxygen masks, nasal oxygen prongs and pulsoximeters were delivered. The aid will be distributed among 19 medical institutions in Donetsk, Makeevka, Novoazovsk, Snezhnoe, Torez, Yenakiyevo, Yasinovataya, Gorlovka, Shakhtersk, Starobeshevo and Dokuchaevsk.

Another important event last week was the visit of the DPR delegation with a working visit to the Syrian Arab Republic. During the visit, a meeting was held with one of the leaders of the Arab Socialist Party “Baath”, Dr. Mahdi Dahlallah, at which the parties expressed their desire for partnership, and also discussed the details of the upcoming agreement on cooperation between the party “Baath” and the PM “Donetsk Republic”. In addition, the DPR representatives held a meeting with students at the Baath Party’s personnel training school, where they had the opportunity to communicate with students on internationally significant topics, as well as to discuss pressing issues related to relations between the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Syrian Arab Republic. The result of the trip was the achievement of a number of promising agreements on the development of joint projects between the Donetsk People’s Republic and the SAR.

Such trips broaden the horizon of the Republic’s possibilities, creating prospects for possible international recognition and future economic cooperation.

The Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR calls on citizens to be vigilant in the issue of personal security in connection with deteriorating of the situation on the borders of the Perublic. The Ombudsman strongly recommends not to contact with suspicious things and to report to the MES immediately.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1033 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 325 complaints, economic rights – 74 complaints, social rights – 221 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 122 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 38 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 6 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 41 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 8 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 198 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 10 and 16 April 2021, according to the official sources, two civilians sustained injuries.

Within the period between 1 January and 16 April 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 15 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 10 servicemen of the Republic and 5 civilians.

Within the period between 10 and 16 April 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, a civilian died.

Being at the moment of shelling in his apartment, the civilian born in 1964 was killed by a 122 mm shell fallen into the courtyard of the multi-floor house № 15 on Novorosiyskaya street.

Within the period between 1 January and 16 April 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 20 servicemen of the Republic and 3 civilians died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4984 people, including 91 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

As of April 16, 2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 90 people.

As of April 16, 2021, 365 people are on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 853 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 53 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6687 people, including 1444 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1928 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 337 underage children, 4759 people live in the housing fund, including 1107 children.