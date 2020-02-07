The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 1 and 7 February 2020

This week was marked by several notable events. On February 5, in the north-west of Gorlovka, Ukrainian armed formations opened mortar fire against a school yard. In particular, a bomb shelter where civilians were staying was damaged. The Human Rights Ombudsman commented on the incident:

“The actions of AFU not only undermine the unlimited ceasefire announced on July 21, 2019, but also pose a threat to the lives of civilians in Donbass. Such steps can be regarded either as the inability of the Ukrainian leadership to influence its own armed forces, or as their direct approval of violation of international humanitarian law.”

The Ombudsman communicated the corresponding letters to international human rights organizations.

Unfortunately, such actions on the Ukrainian side remain the rule rather than the exception. It is largely thanks to the coordinated work of the Ministry of Emergencies that it is possible to minimize the consequences of shelling and evacuate the civilian population in a timely manner. Thus, at a meeting of the leadership of the Ministry of Emergencies dedicated to civil defense, protection of the population and territories, the results of the work of the department in 2019 were presented. So the Ministry of Emergency Situations managed to eliminate the consequences of more than 30 emergencies, to localize and extinguish more than 6,500 fires, saving material assets worth more than 200 million rubles and about 2,000 human lives, including 130 children. The Ministry continues its efforts aimed at prevention and elimination of emergencies.

Meanwhile, shelling by the Ukrainian side must bring legal responsibility. For this reason, residents of the Republic prepare documents for filing claims with the European Court of Human Rights. So, residents of the village of Kominternovo are going to file lawsuits with the ECHR for a total of 72 million rubles.

However, no money can compensate the loss of human lives. In this regard, the action plan (roadmap) to search for persons who are reported missing is underway. So, on January 6, the Ombudsman hosted a meeting of all bodies concerned, where mechanisms to resolve the issue of search for missing persons and identification of bodies on both sides of the line of contact were discussed.

At the same time, despite all the difficulties associated with the hostilities, the Republic continues to live and develop. So, on February 4, the first school of entrepreneurship in the DPR was opened. Students will be able to gain knowledge in the areas of management, marketing, accounting, team building and other areas. The classes will be conducted by businessmen from the DPR and the Russian Federation.

However, successful entrepreneurship is only possible if there is a tough anti-corruption policy in the state. For this reason, on February 5, the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin held a meeting on anti-corruption issues. In particular, the following anti-corruption measures were highlighted: preventive measures, increasing responsibility and inevitability of punishment, strong repulsion to bribe-giving and other manifestations of corruption in society. Indeed, only the rule of law and human rights can create a decent future for citizens of the Republic.

DPR citizens have victories not only in the state, but also beyond its borders. So, athletes from the Republic won 9 medals at the last rhythmic gymnastics tournament “Snowflakes of the Don” held in the Russian Federation. More than 500 athletes aged 5 to 18 years, from 15 cities of the Russian Federation, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics participated in the competition. Our athletes took 3 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze medals.

In addition to sports competitions abroad, the Republic is also developing sports sector within the state. So, a large-scale Muay Thai tournament was held in Donetsk. The competition was attended by 150 athletes from 11 sports clubs in the cities of the Donetsk People’s Republic: Donetsk, Makeevka, Yasinovataia, Kirovskoe, Enakievo, as well as the cities of the Lugansk People’s Republic. At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded certificates of honour, medals and sports items by the Thai Boxing Federation Muay Thai and K-1 DPR.

Unfortunately, the end of this week was overshadowed by the terrible accident that occurred when a bus was going from Golovka to Sevastopol. As a result of the accident, 2 DPR citizens died. All the victims were promptly hospitalized in public health facilities of the city of Novoazovsk. An evacuation of passengers not requiring hospitalization to Gorlovka was also organized. The Ombudsman expressed condolences over the tragedy. At the moment, the injured citizens’ lives are not in danger; proper medical care is provided to them. Due to harsh weather conditions, we urge citizens to be careful and take care of their health.

In her activities, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic strongly promotes human rights and freedoms, ensures their protection and monitors their observance.

Upon a human rights violation, the need to restore one’s rights, to obtain legal advice or appeal against actions (omission) of state bodies or authorities, citizens can apply to the Ombudsman in a way that is convenient for them.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Ombudsman received 554 complaints.

All complaints received can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 100 complaints, economic rights – 17 complaints, social rights – 71 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 61 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 20 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 0 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 9 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 7 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 269 complaints (diagram).