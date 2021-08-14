The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 07 and 13 August 2021

Unfortunately, the past week was again marked by the intensification of shelling of peaceful territories by the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the Contact line.

Thus, representatives of the JCCC recorded 17 cases of violation of the regime of an indefinite ceasefire by Ukraine. In total, 161 pieces of ammunition were fired on the territory of the DPR. Under shelling were such settlements as: Sakhanka, Bezymennoe, Leninskoye, Luhanskoye, Bayrak, Donetsk (Trudovskaya mine settlement), Gorlovka (Mine settlement named after Gagarin), Ozerianovka, Staromikhaylovka, Kominternovo and Yasinovataya.

However, even despite the ongoing shelling, the Republic continues to develop, modernizing its infrastructure and capacities.

An example of this thesis is the long-awaited completion of the repair work of the second unit of the Zuevskaya thermal power plant. The restoration work was carried out as part of the program for the preparation of equipment for thermal power plants and heating networks for the autumn-winter period of 2021-2022. Through the efforts of specialists, it was possible to repair the equipment of the boiler and turbine department, to repair the lining: burners, walls of a convective low-pressure superheater, ash bunkers and thermal insulation of pipelines.

However, active restoration is taking place not only in the energy enterprises of the Republic, work is also carried out at cultural and entertainment facilities.

On 10 August, the grand opening of the renovated children’s playground, located on Budenny Square, took place. It took two years for the reconstruction, during which the employees of the public utilities, together with the active townspeople, improved the territory of the square.

Also, the past week was marked by the holding of the first in the history of Donbass sports festival “Morning exercise_RF”. This event united thousands of residents of the DPR, LPR and Russia. The Central Park of Culture and Recreation named after Shcherbakov, where about 2,000 people came, has become a platform for the exercise in Donetsk. Also, monitors were installed on the square, which broadcast events from the Moscow region, Krasnodar and Luhansk.

Another important event for the residents of the Republic was the arrival of the 102nd humanitarian convoy from the Russian Federation. In total, 36 tons of goods were delivered, including medical equipment and medicines.

This assistance is especially relevant amid the tense sanitary and epidemiological situation in the world associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The difficult situation remains in the Republic as well. According to the official data of the DPR Ministry of Health, at the moment, 51220 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country. 5120 patients are in treatment, 3750 cases are fatal.

The only way to effectively combat coronavirus infection is mass vaccination of the population. For this reason, the DPR Ministry of Health has launched mobile COVID-19 vaccination stations for residents of suburbs and front-line areas of the Republic.

The Ombudsman calls on residents to be vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. In this regard, as well as for personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the website of the Ministry of Health to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2362 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 790 complaints, economic rights – 181 complaints, social rights – 479 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 259 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 81 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 15 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 94 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 29 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 434 complaints.