The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 06 and 12 March 2021

Peace is always development and progress. This is the time, when a person reveals and uses the opportunities and potential, given by God, as intended. In this context, Donbass has always been a region famous for its hardworking inhabitants, who ensured the region’s high economic growth. Proof of this is the ability of the inhabitants of the Republic, even in a short respite from regular shelling by the AFU, to develop and increase the wealth of their land. For example, as of March 2021, DPR farmers managed to increase the sown area to 303.8 thousand hectares, despite the difficulties of working in the context of the armed conflict. This once again proves the fact that the peaceful Donbass will very quickly be able to regain and increase the positions lost during the war years.

However, in all likelihood, a peaceful outcome of the conflict is not among the priorities of the current Ukrainian authorities. Thus, during this week, the JCCC recorded 17 attacks from the AFU. In the affected area were such settlements as: Gorlovka, Yakovlevka, Ukrainskoe, Kominternovo, Novaya Tavria, Veseloe and Staromikhaylovka. Such disappointing dynamics, unfortunately, brings us closer and closer to the beginning of full-scale hostilities, which in the past have led to the deaths of thousands of civilians.

However, even with such an unfavourable outcome, the Republic is ready to give a decisive rebuff. After all, the strength of Donbass is its brave people, who are capable of great deeds and heroism. And we honour our heroes, even the smallest. Thus, on March 11, in the capital’s hotel complex “Shakhtar Plaza”, an award ceremony for children who performed worthy heroic deeds was held. Within the framework of the solemn event “Great feats of little heroes”, children were presented with gratitude, as well as an engraved wristwatch for committing a heroic deed, namely, saving lives in a fire or on the waters, assistance to victims of car accidents or during military operations, protecting citizens from criminal encroachments…

Also, the past week was marked by two important holidays that are close to the residents of the Republic. In honour of International Women’s Day, on March 8 at the Donetsk State Academic Music and Drama Theatre named after M. M. Brovun, a big festive concert took place. The musical program “Do not part with your loved ones” directed by Vasily Masliy became the third premiere of the 94th theatrical season. The guests of the event were expected to perform solo performances, male and female duets, instrumental numbers.

Another important event was the beginning of the Maslenitsa. On the holiday, a number of entertainment events are held in the city. Thus, on March 14, Donetsk Botanical Garden prepared for residents a festive concert and entertainment program dedicated to the farewell to winter. In particular, the program “Spring Chime” with round dances, games and competitions awaits citizens. The culmination of the holiday will be the burning of the “Scarecrow of Winter”. In addition, the program includes knightly duels, which will be demonstrated by members of the military-historical reconstruction clubs, the show of art forging masters “Thor’s Hammer” and the Guild of Blacksmiths of Donbass. Also, visitors will be able to ride horses, walk through the greenhouses of the botanical garden, taste branded teas, purchase herbals and honey.

The Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR calls on citizens to be vigilant on holidays and continue to comply with the necessary sanitary standards until the official relaxation of quarantine measures by the state. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 605 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 176 complaints, economic rights – 44 complaints, social rights – 127 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 72 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 17 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 5 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 18 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 4 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 142 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 06 and 12 March 2021, according to the official sources, as a result of the shelling by the AFU, one civilian and one serviceman of the Republic sustained injures.

Within the period between 1 January and 12 March 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 9 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 6 servicemen of the Republic and 3 civilians.

Within the period between 06 and 12 March 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, as a result of the shelling by the AFU, 4 servicemen of the Republic died.

Within the period between 1 January and 12 March 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 15 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4977 people, including 90 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

As of March 12, 2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 89 people.

As of March 12, 2021, 365 people are on the list of missing persons.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 852 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 53 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6757 people, including 1492 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1952 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 341 underage children, 4805 people live in the housing fund, including 1151 children.