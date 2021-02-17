The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of hostilities between 06 and 12 February 2021

The main principle of real justice, as you know, lies in its inevitability. The trials of former Nazis, continuing even 70 years after the end of World War II, are the best proof of this. That is why we must carefully record every crime committed by Ukraine. We believe that one day justice will prevail and the perpetrators will be punished.

In this regard, last week, residents of the Republic recalled two mournful dates in the history of our young state. On February 8, the fourth anniversary of the murder of the hero of the Republic and the already legendary commander of the “Somali” battalion Mikhail Sergeevich Tolstykh (“Givi”) took place. Another tragic event was the shelling of the “Center” bus station in Donetsk, which took place on February 11, 2015, as a result of which 11 civilians died.

Both of these crimes very clearly demonstrate the face and “peaceful” intentions of the Ukrainian leadership in the issue of the conflict settlement. Also, this thesis can be confirmed by the words said by the Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the CG Leonid Kravchuk, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should open fire if they deem it necessary.

The visit to the Contact line in Donbas by President Zelensky with the G7 ambassadors, where he accused the Republics of Donbas of disrupting the truce during a press conference, is especially cynical against the background of these words. At this very time, on February 10, 29 ammunitions were fired through the territory of the DPR from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the JCCC, grenade launchers and small arms prohibited by the agreements were used during the shelling. The outskirts of the Gagarin mine settlement, as well as the area of ​​the Zhabunki settlement, were under fire.

However, despite external provocations, the DPR continues to actively work on internal state-forming processes. Thus, the Republic announced a decision to hold elections to the Youth Parliament in April of this year. In addition, in the course of the decision, the composition of the Provisional Youth Election Commission was formed. According to the new data, the deputy corps of the Youth Parliament of the II convocation will consist of 50 people and a reserve of at least 50 candidates. It was also indicated that any citizen of the Republic aged 18 to 35, regardless of education and work experience, can become a candidate for deputy. The age category of voters is from 16 to 35 years old.

Another important event of the past week was the victory of the Donetsk artist in the all-Russian open competition of contemporary art “Talent of Russia”. The winner was a member of the Union of Artists of the DPR, assistant to the graphic designer of the Donetsk State Academic Musical and Drama Theatre named after M.M. Brovun Radmir Kochanov.

Among the participants were artists from all over Russia, abroad and the DPR. Donetsk masters presented seventeen works in the areas of classical and avant-garde painting.

Such achievements of our citizens in the art once again demonstrate the high level of culture and education that has always been inherent in our region. After all, a country in which such a large number of talents live is a sure sign that we have only a bright future ahead of us.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 327 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 99 complaints, economic rights – 23 complaints, social rights – 74 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 44 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 8 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 2 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 11 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 2 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 64 complaints.

Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic

The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.

Within the period between 06 and 12 February 2021, there were no injuries.

Within the period between 1 January and 12 February 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4 persons sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 3 servicemen of the Republic and 1 civilian.

Within the period between 06 and 12 February 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, no one died.

Within the period between 1 January and 12 February 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 2 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.

It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4964 persons, including 90 children died.

Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the Ombudsman’s Office in DPR.

Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiers and civilians

On 12.02.2021, there are about 98 people detained by the Ukrainian side.

On 12.02.2021, there are 365 people on the list of missing persons.

Two persons are transferred from the list of missing people in the territory of Ukraine.

Register of displaced persons and affected citizens

At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centers).

With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, Territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

There are currently 845 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 63 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 55 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict, 6773 people, including 1495 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1990 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 348 underage children, 4783 people live in the housing fund, including 1147 children.