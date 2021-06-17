The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 05 and 11 June 2021

Retreat from the policy of mono-nationality has long become a priority direction of state development not only in Europe, but throughout the world. Any ethnos without exception has the right to develop and preserve its language, traditions, and identity. And in this context, the intention of the Ukrainian President Mr. Zelensky to exclude Russians from the indigenous peoples of Ukraine looks like a real medieval savagery. Since the tabling of this bill for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, the DPR Ombudsman has repeatedly drawn attention to its discriminatory nature. In turn, the discussion of the legality and feasibility of this project still does not subside in international human rights institutions.
Such an initiative can also have a negative impact on the peace negotiations between the LDPR and Ukraine, because, first of all, the bill infringes on the rights of Donbass residents.
Commenting on the reasons for the proposal made by the Ukrainian president, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova noted:
“I believe that the true goal of such an initiative is to rewrite history and to devalue the role of the Russian people in the formation and development of the Ukrainian state at the legislative level. This is another example of the total infringement of the rights of Russians in Ukraine. And in this case, there is every reason to use the UN legal mechanisms provided for the fight against discrimination against indigenous peoples”.
However, Vladimir Zelensky does not need to legally infringe on the rights of the Russian population of Donbass, because he demonstrates his true attitude towards the indigenous peoples who identify with Russian culture by daily shelling and terrorist attacks. Thus, over the past week, JCCC observers recorded 8 cases of violation of the ceasefire by the AFU. A total of 38 units of ammunition were fired on such settlements as: Gorlovka (Mining settlement named after Gagarin), Yakovlevka, Veseloe and Leninskoye).
However, the people of Donbass has already proved in practice that it has always honoured, honours and will honour its great past, and, if necessary, is ready to protect its culture and traditions. It is for this reason that the Republic is actively preparing for events in honour of the significant date – Russia Day. Residents of Donbass are waiting for a large-scale TV version of a large festive concert, online master classes by prominent representatives of folk art, virtual exhibitions about the history of Russia, concert programs together with Russian bands.
Another important step in the preservation and development of Russian culture in the Republic was the visit of the DPR delegation to Crimea to participate in the XIV International Festival “The Great Russian Word”. The purpose of this event is to improve the position of the Russian language and strengthen international cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. During the visit, representatives of the Republic took part in the opening ceremony of the festival, as well as in a range of thematic events, including the plenary session of the Livadia Club. The knowledge gained during the exchange of experience will have a positive impact on the cultural and educational sphere in our young state.
In particular, the DPR Ministry of Education and Science is taking active steps in this direction. Thus, the Institute of the Donbass History will start functioning soon. At the moment, the institute is already designing a list of topics that will be put into the research stream.
Another pleasant event in the life of the residents of the Republic was the extension of the work of cafes and restaurants for one hour during the curfew cancellation periods. Now catering services are carried out until 23:00, and the sale of alcoholic beverages – until 22:00. Such initiatives signal the gradual return of the Republic to its former pre-war life and inspire hope for peace.
Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1636 complaints.
All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 543 complaints, economic rights – 122 complaints, social rights – 329 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 183 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 67 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 13 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 73 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 15 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 291 complaints.
The number of appeals (complaints, applications) from citizens, submitted to the Office of DPR Ombudsman as of 11.06.2021
Personal rights
Human rights guarantees in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings
Enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare
Economic rights
Enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions
Enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families
Social rights
Enforcement of rights in the field of education
Issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR
- Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic
The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.
Within the period between 05 and 11 June 2021, 1 civilian and 2 servicemen of the Republic sustained injuries.
Within the period between 1 January and 11 June 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 47 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 39 servicemen of the Republic and 8 civilians.
Within the period between 05 and 11 June 2021, no one died.
Within the period between 1 January and 11 June 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 5 civilians and 34 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.
It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 5000 people, including 91 children died.
Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.
- Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiersand civilians
According to operational data, as of 11.06.2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 92 people.
As of 11.06.2021, 353 (365-12) people are on the list of missing persons.
- 12 persons were removed from the list of missing persons as a result of interaction with the MIA.
- Register of displaced persons and affected citizens
At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).
With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.
There are currently 852 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 61 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 52 of them operate, 9 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to updated data, 9367 people, including 2213 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1840 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 313 underage children, 7527 people live in the housing fund, including 1900 children.