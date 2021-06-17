The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 05 and 11 June 2021

Retreat from the policy of mono-nationality has long become a priority direction of state development not only in Europe, but throughout the world. Any ethnos without exception has the right to develop and preserve its language, traditions, and identity. And in this context, the intention of the Ukrainian President Mr. Zelensky to exclude Russians from the indigenous peoples of Ukraine looks like a real medieval savagery. Since the tabling of this bill for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, the DPR Ombudsman has repeatedly drawn attention to its discriminatory nature. In turn, the discussion of the legality and feasibility of this project still does not subside in international human rights institutions.

Such an initiative can also have a negative impact on the peace negotiations between the LDPR and Ukraine, because, first of all, the bill infringes on the rights of Donbass residents.

Commenting on the reasons for the proposal made by the Ukrainian president, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova noted:

“I believe that the true goal of such an initiative is to rewrite history and to devalue the role of the Russian people in the formation and development of the Ukrainian state at the legislative level. This is another example of the total infringement of the rights of Russians in Ukraine. And in this case, there is every reason to use the UN legal mechanisms provided for the fight against discrimination against indigenous peoples”.

However, Vladimir Zelensky does not need to legally infringe on the rights of the Russian population of Donbass, because he demonstrates his true attitude towards the indigenous peoples who identify with Russian culture by daily shelling and terrorist attacks. Thus, over the past week, JCCC observers recorded 8 cases of violation of the ceasefire by the AFU. A total of 38 units of ammunition were fired on such settlements as: Gorlovka (Mining settlement named after Gagarin), Yakovlevka, Veseloe and Leninskoye).

However, the people of Donbass has already proved in practice that it has always honoured, honours and will honour its great past, and, if necessary, is ready to protect its culture and traditions. It is for this reason that the Republic is actively preparing for events in honour of the significant date – Russia Day. Residents of Donbass are waiting for a large-scale TV version of a large festive concert, online master classes by prominent representatives of folk art, virtual exhibitions about the history of Russia, concert programs together with Russian bands.

Another important step in the preservation and development of Russian culture in the Republic was the visit of the DPR delegation to Crimea to participate in the XIV International Festival “The Great Russian Word”. The purpose of this event is to improve the position of the Russian language and strengthen international cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. During the visit, representatives of the Republic took part in the opening ceremony of the festival, as well as in a range of thematic events, including the plenary session of the Livadia Club. The knowledge gained during the exchange of experience will have a positive impact on the cultural and educational sphere in our young state.

In particular, the DPR Ministry of Education and Science is taking active steps in this direction. Thus, the Institute of the Donbass History will start functioning soon. At the moment, the institute is already designing a list of topics that will be put into the research stream.

Another pleasant event in the life of the residents of the Republic was the extension of the work of cafes and restaurants for one hour during the curfew cancellation periods. Now catering services are carried out until 23:00, and the sale of alcoholic beverages – until 22:00. Such initiatives signal the gradual return of the Republic to its former pre-war life and inspire hope for peace.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1636 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 543 complaints, economic rights – 122 complaints, social rights – 329 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 183 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 67 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 13 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 73 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 15 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 291 complaints.