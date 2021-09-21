The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 04 and 10 September 2021

Residents and guests of the Donetsk People’s Republic celebrated one of the most important holidays in the history of our region – the Donbass Liberation Day. In honour of this significant event, on 8 September, events were held dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Donbass from the Nazi invaders at the memorial complex “Saur-Mogila”.

Special guests from neighbouring states and residents of the DPR took part in laying flowers at the Memory Block with the carved names of the soldiers who died in the Saur-Mogila area during its assault in 1943, the Eternal Flame and the graves of the soldiers who died for the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Also during the event, the Head of the Republic Denis Pushilin presented state awards to the relatives of the dead servicemen and heroes of Donbass.

Another important event for residents of both the DPR and LPR was the completion of work on the synchronization of the legislation of the two republics in order to create a single economic and customs space. This initiative should remove restrictions on the movement of citizens, products and finances between the LDPR, for their further development. The first step in this direction will be the implementation of the adopted Programs of the socio-economic development of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics for 2022-2024.

However, the greatest impetus for the development of Donbass could be a sustainable peace and full implementation of the “Minsk agreements”. However, both of these factors that can improve the life of the civilian population of the LDPR clearly do not suit Kiev. Thus, over the past week, representatives of the JCCC recorded 17 cases of violation of the regime of an indefinite ceasefire by Ukraine. In total, 232 ammunition units were fired on the territory of the DPR. As a result of the shelling, two civilians 40 and 50 years old were seriously injured.

Meanwhile, despite Ukraine’s disregard for the citizens, whom it calls its own from the international tribunes, there are countries in the world that provide real assistance to the residents of Donbass at this difficult time. This week the 13th convoy from Switzerland with humanitarian aid crossed the border of the DPR. This cargo is the largest one sent by Switzerland to Donbass. The trucks brought in 2.3 tons of chemicals for drinking water treatment, 1.5 million antigen tests for COVID and 30 resuscitators.

Also, through the Novotroitskoye checkpoint, three trucks delivered humanitarian cargo from the International Committee of the Red Cross to the DPR. These are building materials and medical supplies. The total weight of the aid was more than 53 tons.

However, despite all the difficulties, the social and humanitarian situation in the Republic continues to develop rapidly. Thus, the topic of elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation is still relevant. In order to help residents with Russian citizenship, the People’s Council of the DPR published a list of polling stations in the Rostov region, where residents of the Republic will be able to vote in person in the elections to the State Duma. The list includes 15 stations. They are located on the territory of the Matveyev Kurgan, Kuibyshev and Neklinovsky districts. The addresses of the polling stations can be found here.

The Ombudsman reminds that face-to-face voting carries risks and citizens should be more careful, as the threat of the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 remains high. Thus, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health of the DPR, at the moment 59392 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country. 7560 patients are in treatment, 4366 cases are fatal.

The Ombudsman calls on residents to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards. For personal safety, it is recommended that you sign up on the Ministry of Health website for vaccinations as soon as possible.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 2669 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 887 complaints, economic rights – 207 complaints, social rights – 530 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 287 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 90 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 17 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 111 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 34 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 506 complaints.