The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 03 and 09 July 2021

The current week in the Republic was marked by an increase in the intensity of shelling by the AFU. According to the operational data of the DPR Representation in the JCCC, a total of 30 cases of violation of the regime for an open-anded ceasefire were recorded. The following settlements were in the shelling zone: Donetsk (Trudovskaya mine settlement), Aleksandrovka, Belaya Kamenka, Veseloe, Grigorovka, Yelenovka, Zhabunki, Kominternovo, Leninskoe, Mineralnoe, Staromaryevka, Staromikhaylovka, Tavricheskoe, Yasnoe. As a result of the shelling, damages to civilian infrastructure in the settlement of Staromikhaylovka were recorded.

Unfortunately, such actions on the part of Ukraine once again symbolize the lack of desire to comply with the established norms to reduce the level of military tension in the region.

However, despite the acute situation at the front, the Republic continues to confidently build its own social, economic and political vectors of development. Thus, thanks to the efforts of the government in the issue of processing and submitting documents for obtaining SNILS and registration at the EPGU, this process has been greatly simplified. Similar steps were taken to ensure the right of citizens, including to participate in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, which will take place in September this year.

Also, an important factor in the development of our young state is the establishment and strengthening of international relations. Thus, on 5 July, a delegation from Donetsk took part in events dedicated to the 2505th anniversary of the capital of Abkhazia. Within the framework of this visit, meetings were held with the mayor of Sukhum, the leadership of Abkhazia, as well as business representatives, during which the directions of development and cooperation between the cities were discussed.

Another significant event for the Republic in the sports field was the victory of the DPR team in the Championship of the Rostov Region in a multi-day cycling race on the highway. The event took place in Semikarakorsk. The competition was attended by 7 representatives of the Donetsk People’s Republic and more than 80 athletes from the Rostov region. Our team won gold and silver medals.

Along with sports achievements in the Republic, the education sector is of particular importance.On 6 July, a solemn ceremony of presenting diplomas of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Russian Federation with honors to graduates of the Donetsk National University and Trade named after Tugan-Baranovsky. The event, in the course of which 116 graduate students of the university received their diplomas, that demonstrates the high level of education in the Republic and the great potential of its graduates.

Also important are socially significant events for the residents of the Republic, which marked the current week. Thus, from 2 to 4 July in Donetsk, within the framework of the Year of Russian Culture, the IV festival of masters of decorative, applied and fine arts “Uzorochye” was held. More than a hundred masters from the DPR and LPR presented their works using decoupage techniques, tatting, etc. On 7 July, on the holiday of Ivan Kupala, the traditional ethno-festival “Kupalitsa” was held in Zuhres, where jumping over the fire and master-classes on weaving Kupala wreaths were the main events.

On the Family, Love and Faith Day, on July 8, the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic met with large families from Donetsk, Makeevka and Shakhtersk, who are raising five or more children. Denis Vladimirovich Pushilin presented the families with a state award – the merit badge “For merits in the upbringing of children”. As a continuation of the festive events, from 8 to 10 July, the Republic will host a folk festival “One family, one country”, within which festive festivities, concerts, relay races and entertainment programs will be organized.

However, do not forget that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic remains an acute topic. From the beginning of the pandemic to the present day, 44,168 registered and confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the DPR. 4,033 patients are in treatment, 3,341 cases are fatal.

In this regard, the Ombudsman calls on citizens to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1996 complaints.

All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 667 complaints, economic rights – 143 complaints, social rights – 394 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 221 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 73 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 15 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 80 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 25 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 378 complaints.