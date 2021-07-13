The overview of the current social and humanitarian situation in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic as a result of hostilities between 03 and 09 July 2021

The current week in the Republic was marked by an increase in the intensity of shelling by the AFU. According to the operational data of the DPR Representation in the JCCC, a total of 30 cases of violation of the regime for an open-anded ceasefire were recorded. The following settlements were in the shelling zone: Donetsk (Trudovskaya mine settlement), Aleksandrovka, Belaya Kamenka, Veseloe, Grigorovka, Yelenovka, Zhabunki, Kominternovo, Leninskoe, Mineralnoe, Staromaryevka, Staromikhaylovka, Tavricheskoe, Yasnoe. As a result of the shelling, damages to civilian infrastructure in the settlement of Staromikhaylovka were recorded.
Unfortunately, such actions on the part of Ukraine once again symbolize the lack of desire to comply with the established norms to reduce the level of military tension in the region.
However, despite the acute situation at the front, the Republic continues to confidently build its own social, economic and political vectors of development. Thus, thanks to the efforts of the government in the issue of processing and submitting documents for obtaining SNILS and registration at the EPGU, this process has been greatly simplified. Similar steps were taken to ensure the right of citizens, including to participate in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, which will take place in September this year.
Also, an important factor in the development of our young state is the establishment and strengthening of international relations. Thus, on 5 July, a delegation from Donetsk took part in events dedicated to the 2505th anniversary of the capital of Abkhazia. Within the framework of this visit, meetings were held with the mayor of Sukhum, the leadership of Abkhazia, as well as business representatives, during which the directions of development and cooperation between the cities were discussed.
Another significant event for the Republic in the sports field was the victory of the DPR team in the Championship of the Rostov Region in a multi-day cycling race on the highway. The event took place in Semikarakorsk. The competition was attended by 7 representatives of the Donetsk People’s Republic and more than 80 athletes from the Rostov region. Our team won gold and silver medals.
Along with sports achievements in the Republic, the education sector is of particular importance.On 6 July, a solemn ceremony of presenting diplomas of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Russian Federation with honors to graduates of the Donetsk National University and Trade named after Tugan-Baranovsky. The event, in the course of which 116 graduate students of the university received their diplomas, that demonstrates the high level of education in the Republic and the great potential of its graduates.
Also important are socially significant events for the residents of the Republic, which marked the current week. Thus, from 2 to 4 July in Donetsk, within the framework of the Year of Russian Culture, the IV festival of masters of decorative, applied and fine arts “Uzorochye” was held. More than a hundred masters from the DPR and LPR presented their works using decoupage techniques, tatting, etc. On 7 July, on the holiday of Ivan Kupala, the traditional ethno-festival “Kupalitsa” was held in Zuhres, where jumping over the fire and master-classes on weaving Kupala wreaths were the main events.
On the Family, Love and Faith Day, on July 8, the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic met with large families from Donetsk, Makeevka and Shakhtersk, who are raising five or more children. Denis Vladimirovich Pushilin presented the families with a state award – the merit badge “For merits in the upbringing of children”. As a continuation of the festive events, from 8 to 10 July, the Republic will host a folk festival “One family, one country”, within which festive festivities, concerts, relay races and entertainment programs will be organized.
However, do not forget that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic remains an acute topic. From the beginning of the pandemic to the present day, 44,168 registered and confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the DPR. 4,033 patients are in treatment, 3,341 cases are fatal.
In this regard, the Ombudsman calls on citizens to remain vigilant and comply with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological standards.
Since the beginning of 2021, the Ombudsman received 1996 complaints.
All received complaints can be divided into nine categories: personal rights – 667 complaints, economic rights – 143 complaints, social rights – 394 complaints; guarantees of human rights in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings – 221 complaints; enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions – 73 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of education – 15 complaints; enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare – 80 complaints; enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families – 25 complaints, issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR – 378 complaints.
The number of appeals (complaints, applications) from citizens, submitted to the Office of DPR Ombudsman as of 09.07.2021
Personal rights
Human rights guarantees in civil, administrative and criminal proceedings
Enforcement of rights in the field of healthcare
Economic rights
Enforcement of human rights in penitentiary institutions
Enforcement of rights of mothers, children and families
Social rights
Enforcement of rights in the field of education
Issues connected with the political and military situation in DPR
- Death toll, injuries to civilians and soldiers as a result of hostilities in the territory of the Donetsk People`s Republic
The DPR Ombudsman’s Office documents cases of violations of Donbas citizens’ rights by the Ukrainian side, including the right to life, personal integrity and freedom of movement.
Within the period between 03 and 09 July 2021, 3 servicemen of the Republic sustained injuries.
Within the period between 1 January and 09 July 2021, in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 61 people sustained injuries and traumas of varying severities as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine: 52 servicemen of the Republic and 9 civilians.
Within the period between 1 January and 09 July 2021, in the territory of the DPR, 5 civilians and 42 servicemen of the Republic died as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine.
It should be noted that since the armed conflict began in the Donetsk People’s Republic, 5008 people, including 91 children died.
Officially confirmed information on individuals who have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict continues to be reported to the DPR Ombudsman’s Office.
- Register of the prisoners of war, missing soldiersand civilians
According to operational data, as of 09.07.2021, the Ukrainian side detains about 92 people.
As of 09.07.2021, 353 people are on the list of missing persons.
- Register of displaced persons and affected citizens
At the time of armed conflict, the civilian population living in the zone of fighting and near the contact line is often affected. With the view to protect the human right to life and security of the person, and to provide assistance to victims as a result of armed aggression by Ukraine, social housing objects (dormitories, preventative clinics, health care centres).
With the coming into force of the Order of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 137 of 24.04.2018, territorial commissions in cities and districts are now responsible for accommodating affected civilians. They work under the supervision of the Republican Commission on Resettlement of Affected Persons chaired by the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.
There are currently 861 accommodation places in the Donetsk People’s Republic available for citizens of this category. 60 social housing objects have been opened in the territory of DPR. 52 of them operate, 8 of them are held in reserve. Since the beginning of the conflict on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to updated data, 9281 people, including 2244 children have been registered as persons affected as a result of the conflict. Currently, 1831 people live in social housing objects of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including 309 children, 7450 people live in the housing fund, including 1935 children.